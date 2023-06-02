There’s just something so awe inspiring about seeing galaxies from far away.
Though their shape generally falls into three categories, they all have their own unique characteristics.
I’m particularly fond of spiral galaxies — the grand design spirals, with magnificent spinning arms of blue-star oceans.
If I were to name my favorite galaxy, what would I choose? It would have to be the Milky Way, right? After all, it is our home galaxy. And it’s a spiral, too — more specifically, a barred spiral. Galaxies like ours have an elongated hub of stars in the center, rather than a circular one.
But outside of the Milky Way? That’s tricky.
Messier object 104, or M104, known as the Sombrero Galaxy, definitely has to be up there as one of the favorites. We see this particular spiral galaxy edge-on, which makes for unique viewing. There’s also NGC 3147, a maelstrom of stars located far away in the direction of the constellation Draco.
I could go on and on if I had the time or space (see what I did there?) to keep going. The number of galaxies is seemingly infinite — there are billions and billions in the universe, all with their own unique shape. Kind of like snowflakes.
The Andromeda Galaxy — a spiral galaxy — is the closest major galaxy to the Milky Way. It’s only 2.5 million light years away, pretty close in galactic terms. Although it’s not my favorite spiral, it’s still pretty cool to look at (and can be seen with a telescope/binoculars).
But the fact that it is so close is what makes it captivating. Because, thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope, we can see incredible close-up images of the galaxy; photographs so detailed that even individual stars can be seen.
Individual stars in a completely different galaxy.
When you see photos like this, something inside you changes. You are taken to another level, a new realization of existence. It kind of goes along with a column I wrote a few weeks ago about how the solar system is its own little neighborhood, and that neighborhood is part of a glistening metropolis of stars of every size and color.
And then there are other faraway metropolises with their own “streets,” their own “neighborhoods.”
And so we watch from afar. Millions of miles, millions of years apart.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.