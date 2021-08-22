The Milky Way galaxy has a splinter.
However, the intrusion is not a tiny wood plank into the “skin” of our galactic home.
This “small” feature is a grouping of stellar gas clouds and young stars between two bands of the galaxy.
The Milky Way galaxy, if you’ll recall, is a barred spiral galaxy. It is called a “barred” spiral because the galactic center is somewhat elongated, rather than circular. Decades ago, astronomers thought that the Milky Way was a typical spiral galaxy with a spherical halo surrounded by bands of stars in a sort of pinwheel shape. Our view of the Milky Way has since been slightly amended, but we live in a spiral galaxy nonetheless.
So our galaxy has about a half dozen arms spinning out from the center. Sol, our sun, is located on the Orion Spur, between the Perseus Arm and the Sagittarius Arm. This splinter is located roughly between the Sagittarius Arm and farther-in Scutum Arm, about 4,000 to 7,000 light years away from the sun.
The splinter contains four notable nebulae: the Eagle Nebula, the Omega Nebula, the Trifid Nebula and the Lagoon Nebula. These are readily visible from Earth.
To be sure, no galaxy is perfectly spiraled. There are quite a few that appear relatively uniform in shape, but there probably isn’t a “perfect” pinwheel out there in the cosmos.
Then, of course, there are several billion galaxies — perhaps more — in the universe. So who knows?
What if we could take a spaceship far, far outside our galaxy, from millions of light years away, and take a photograph of it? I wager there would be many more surprises awaiting us.
To read the article, from NASA, go to https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/astronomers-find-a-break-in-one-of-the-milky-way-s-spiral-arms.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
