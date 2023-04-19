Do you love and enjoy your siblings? Think about it.
I missed the boat last week as one day last week was National Siblings Day.
I could write a book about my siblings as I was blessed with six, two brothers and four sisters. The oldest and youngest were brothers with five of us girls in between.
First of all, we were a happy family. Mother and Daddy really loved each other and enjoyed each and every one of us kids. We each thought we were the favorite and we were in our own way. It is difficult for me to imagine a family that does not get along with each other.
When Mother died and we began to sort out family belongings, we worked together to go through things. There was not one fuss at all. Then when Daddy died we sorted and sorted and came to agreement before we drew by number for what we wanted. Still not one fuss. We were all happy with what we received in the will and the things of the home that we all cherished.
My eldest brother is now deceased, having died of cancer several years ago. He was very smart. He graduated from OSU. He had many degrees in the agriculture fields. He worked for years for General Electric and invented numerous shortcuts that were patented. He and his wife, Kay, had seven children and they are all intelligent and have great jobs and/or professions.
Marjorie, my eldest sister, was a school teacher, following in our father’s footsteps. She had four precious sons. One died of cancer and one was struck by lightning and died immediately. Her husband, Buck, was a P.K. (preacher’s kid) and they were a wonderful family. Her oldest surviving son is a rancher and the other is an attorney, CPA and judge.
Marjorie was a wonderful sister and had lots of responsibility in taking care of us younger siblings when Mother and Daddy went to town on Saturdays. We always made fudge or cookies and had lots of fun with her in charge. She died last year and I miss her terribly.
The next sister was Marianne, my best buddy and friend. We did everything together. We played all the time and the only rule was that we stayed in sight of the house so Mother knew where we were. Only once did we get into trouble when we went in the pasture to play on the huge rocks in the creek. We really didn’t run off, we just wandered too far away. When Mother saw us, she came after us with a peach switch. I don’t remember that she used it except to make it “sing” when she swished it through the air. I still cannot go near those rocks.
Marianne and I were inseparable and still are. We still laugh and giggle when we get together and remember those good old days. I feel certain that Mother was not thrilled when she became pregnant with me when Marianne was 9 months old, but she always said what a joy it was that we took care of each other and never argued or had disputes. We just loved being together.
The “middle button” was me, and you already know all about me. Next in line was my sister Effie. She was so smart that she kept me on my toes to stay a grade ahead of her although she is three years younger. She graduated from high school at age 14 and college at 17, and went on to get her M.D. in OBGYN. She was the first woman admitted to the University of New Mexico and continued her practice in Albuquerque until this year when she retired. She still has patients who call her for advice and of course our entire family uses her as a second opinion. She is so down to earth and wonderful. And gives me beautiful hand-me-downs which I enjoy.
My youngest sister died about three years ago and had many medical problems. She was fun and enjoyed her family too. I was the only one of our family who did not have children, so all my siblings shared with me and I was never without a niece or nephew wanting to come and stay a few days or weeks. She had three sons and lost one at 4 years old with cancer. She had a rather tough life but was a wonderful musician and sister who helped and loved everybody.
I hardly saved enough room to tell you all about my younger brother. I was 12 when he was born, so I gave up playing with dolls and he became my main interest. He was and is a delightful brother. When I left home for college, he started to first grade and could not tie his own shoes. There was no need to learn ... he had me! I doted on him and protected him.
When Daddy went to Mayo Clinic, Bill and I flew to Minnesota to see Mother help care for Daddy. We did not tell her we were coming as we were not sure when we would arrive and she would have worried. We surprised them and Daddy improved quickly and I am sure our going helped Mother’s concern. It was on that trip when Bill was about 16 and I was away from home, that Bill became my caregiver and the tables turned. Up until recently, he helped me make business decisions after my husband, Jim, died.
Bill is now suffering with brain cancer and is very ill. I call him every day, but our agreement is that no news is good news. He knows he is in a win/win situation and has no fear of death but has a lot to live for. He is perfect in every way. Every sister should be so lucky.
Bill had three daughters of his own and married a precious lady who had two daughters. It is impossible to know which one belongs to which parent as they are just one big happy family. I am “Aunt Peggy” to each and every one. Most of them call me “Aunt Piggy” and I love it.
Not a day goes by that I do not talk to at least one of my siblings. We were and are a very close family. Holidays are a hoot. Birthdays are often and many. A good time is had by all. Thank God for families, for mother’s love as deep as the valley of shadows, a father’s love as high as the mountains, a brother’s love as constant as breathing, a sister’s love as cleansing as sunlight.
Room for only a tiny recipe from my “Just Add Family” Cookbook.
Simple Banana Pudding
2 large bananas
1 regular box instant banana pudding
1 box vanilla wafers
1 small container Cool Whip
Make the pudding according to directions on box. In an 8-by-8 Pyrex dish, pour a little pudding. Place a layer of wafers, then sliced bananas, then Cool Whip. Repeat layering, ending with Cool Whip. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
