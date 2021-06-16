Do you love yourself? Think about it.
Do you really love yourself? Have you accepted everything about yourself and are satisfied with what you see and feel and know? Are there a few things you would like to change? Are there many things you want to change about yourself? Do you follow the crowd and the advertisements and think you should be something you are not?
The Bible tells us we should love our neighbors as ourselves. Do we? If some of us did just that, we would not like our neighbors. It seems to me when we are thinking of the needs of those less fortunate or those who are ill, we feel much better about ourselves. We cannot be worrying about ourselves when our minds are attuned to the needs of others. We must be humble and think of others and feel their problems.
A friend shared with me some secrets of success and how to learn to love ourselves. It is also how to succeed in life. My feeling is, if we love ourselves we will succeed in life, but here are her suggestions. I try to keep these rules but many, many times I fall short. I pick myself up, dust myself off, and start all over again. You can, too.
Suggestion one, talk softly. Don’t shout your feelings. We also need to listen and really hear what people are saying. Sometimes they are pouring their heart out, and we fail to hear their message of need.
Eat sensibly is number two. I don’t know why she thought I needed that advice, but it certainly hit home. I guess I live to eat, not eat to live. I love the joy of mealtime, and I love to grab a cookie out of the cookie jar any time I feel a need for energy. Is it a need or a habit? Anyway, I consume too much and it shows. Lets go on to number three.
Number three is breathe deeply. I think we all need to stop and breathe and catch our breath and relax and think about what we are doing. Especially when we are hurried or very, very busy and have a lot to do. Stop and feel the presence of God and feel His love. Then pray with gratitude.
Number four is sleep sufficiently. So many of us do not get the proper amount of good rest. Oh, we may catch a nap here and there and think we are caught up on sleep, but is it true rest and adequate sleep? I find that as I get older (and older) that I require more sleep than when I was in my 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. The late-80s, I need sleep like a baby just to keep going. It seems like I spend a lot of time eating and sleeping. (Is that second childhood?)
Dress smartly is number five. That does not mean that we have to wear go-go boots and short skirts to feel young. Smartly means according to our age and what feels comfortable. I have a certain style that I adhere to most of the time. It is almost like a uniform and is appropriate for church, eating out, shopping or traveling. It suits me just fine and I never worry about what to wear.
Do we act and react fearlessly? That is number six. Some people are afraid of entertaining because things may not be perfect enough. Some are afraid to bake because their might have failure. Some people are afraid to speak in public for fear of stage fright or forgetting something they wanted to say. We have to start somewhere and if we are just ourselves and not trying to impress our audience, they will enjoy what we have to share.
Number seven is to work patiently. My mother could get more work done in a day than most people could do in a week. It was because she was organized and methodical and kept a steady pace. I learned that from her and it has served me well. I might add to enjoy the work as you go. We had fun doing everything, whether it was canning vegetables, hoeing in the garden or cleaning house. We sang and had a good time.
Think creatively is number eight. Keep your wheels turning and be thinking of something to do. Clean a shelf. Decorate a table. Try a new recipe. Pull weeds. Many things help us feel like we have accomplished something and we stay busy and satisfied and in charge.
Number nine is behave decently. Actions speak louder than words. If we behave like a lady or gentleman, we will have no regrets later. We will love ourselves for being nice.
Earn honestly is something that is going out of style but is number 10. I believe if we waste a boss’ time, we are stealing from the firm just as if we were taking paper, pens and paper clips from the office. We need to do a full day’s work for a full day’s pay.
And next is save regularly. I can say that because I was reared in a time when few had any money to spend. What we did have, we saved for a rainy day. One never knows when an emergency will arise and we will need that spare cash. A penny saved is a penny earned.
Last is spend intelligently. That goes along with saving. All the years I worked I took my own lunch and my own special coffee with me. My office friends bought coffee on their way to work. At lunch time, they went out. There is not a decent lunch in town that costs less than five dollars. By the end of the week they had easily spent $30 to $40 just on stuff. Nearly every weekend my husband and I went antiquing or somewhere fun and they wondered how we could afford it when they couldn’t. It is called priorities!
This salad makes me feel good about myself. It is so good and so easy and so good for me. I can make meal out of it.
Jell-O/Cottage Cheese Salad
About 1 ½ cups cottage cheese, drained
1 package orange Jell-O (use dry)
About half of small Cool Whip
1 small can mandarin oranges, drained
Sprinkle dry Jell-O over cottage cheese. Fold in thawed Cool Whip and orange. Add nuts if desired. Cool, preferably overnight before serving.
