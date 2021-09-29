Do you see, really see, beauty all around you? Think about it.
Recently I received a bouquet of roses for no reason at all. Just because. I was so excited and surprised to receive them. They made my day — and all week, too.
They remind me of the times when I was a kid and my sister, Marianne, and I picked flowers nearly every day in the summer from the hay meadow across the road from our house. We were in plain sight of Mother, so she never worried about us. Every beautiful bouquet we brought to the house was appreciated by Mother and put in a white vase (which I still have) and put on the dining table for all to enjoy.
Do we take the beauty around us for granted? Do we really see it? It is a gift. There is no power in this world so potent that affects our character and personal happiness as beauty. I do know that those who are driving must constantly look at the road for safety reasons, but the passengers can comment as they ride along. The seasons changing is delightful and a work of God’s creation.
Our Earth is clothed in beauty. Our Creator was a perfect artist. The green grass, the rich coloring of the soil and rocks, each hugging within itself the treasures and the gifts essential to life and joy. The fish of the sea (and ponds), the birds of the forest (and our back yards), the flowers of the wild (and our neighborhoods), the graceful trees with their wonderful formation of leaves, the intricate coloring of all plant life, the loveliness of the clouds, the blue of the sky, the formation of sunsets ... beauty dominates them all. The list could go on and on, and we still could not list all the beauty that surrounds us every day.
All of mankind is born with a sense of beauty. Go to any gallery of art and watch the attention that even the uneducated in art give to beauty. With what appreciation we look upon beauty in works of art, in the jackets of books, in the wonderful weaving of tapestries and rugs, in the architecture of buildings and homes, in clothes that women seek out for their bodies. In every direction we see what beauty is and does to the way we feel about life. Beauty is awesome and is in the eyes of the beholder. What one sees as beauty another may see as just a wheat field or something dull.
But I think that even those who seem to be immune to beauty in reality are not. Some people boast that they have no time for “scenery.” I wonder how they would like the world if it had no trees, flowers, grass, wheat, or other interesting observations along the highways of life.
We are influenced by beauty unconsciously, no matter in what form it may present itself to our vision. In every human heart there is a hunger for beauty. There is a reason for the exquisite design of the smallest snowflake, leaf, bird feather, with each tiny detail. Each has a purpose and a function that is unseen by the human eye because it is so delicate.
Every time I drove to Hillsdale Christian School to see my students and teach them “Life Lessons,” I saw beauty all around me ... not only in the countryside and the school halls, but in the faces of those beautiful students. Their actions, respect, manners and enthusiasm reflected beauty. I miss not seeing them and talking of the beautiful things they see, hear, smell, taste and feel in their daily lives.
In class, we talked a lot about beauty in poetry and music and in a special “word of the day” and what it means to all of us. We discussed JOY (Jesus first, others second and yourself last). We talked about a PLAN (pray without ceasing/ love God, love self, love others/apply yourself, appreciate life/and never give up on your dream.) These are all beautiful traits to practice.
Young people who have gone to summer camp testify that their morning watch was one of the high points of their day. Each one seeks the place that to him or her is the most beautiful in trees or flowers, rocks or landscape and that becomes their “sacred place and hallowed spot” to meet God in the early mornings.
My patio is my sacred place every morning. That is where I go to have my morning coffee and watch nature and read my Bible and do my puzzles in the News & Eagle. A little cotton-tail rabbit has taken up residence there and eats the wild violet leaves. I love watching it, and it doesn’t seem a bit afraid of me. I bought rabbit food and put some in a dish with a bowl of water, but it seems to like the violets more. Maybe when winter comes and the violets freeze back, the other food will be appreciated. I just hope nothing eats the rabbit so we can continue to enjoy it.
I think as we get older we realize just how wonderful our surroundings are. In the fall, I need to get back to my “childhood” and tromp through the countryside to enjoy the grass and things going to seed, and pecans, and persimmons, and trees, and rocks and creeks. It just restores my soul. There is a peace in the country that is missing with traffic noises and lots of concrete. A walk in the country makes us realize how powerful our Creator is to bring forth such beauty.
One can hardly talk any more eloquently than these poems:
“God who touches earth with beauty
“Make me lovely too.
“With Your Spirit recreate me.
“Make my heart anew.”
AND
“A thing of beauty is a joy forever:
“Its loveliness increases. It will never pass into nothingness
“But will keep a bower quiet for us,
“And a sleep full of sweet dreams, and health, and quiet breathing.”
Nothing compares to the beauty of nature and our surroundings, but a feast for our taste buds is beautiful, too. This is a good example:
Cookie Salad/Dessert
1 package striped fudge cookies (I use Keebler)
1 cup buttermilk
1 (4-ounce) package butter pecan instant pudding mix
8 ounces whipped topping (thawed)
1 or more (11-ounce) cans Mandarin oranges, drained
Crumble cookies, reserving a small amount for topping. Mix remaining ingredients and put in your prettiest crystal bowl. Top with reserved cookie crumbs. Refrigerate.
