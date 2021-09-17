Some things are worth writing about several times over.
Jupiter, the King of Planets, shining brilliantly in the southeastern sky at dusk, has once again caught my eye.
Besides the Moon, Jupiter is probably the best thing to look at through a telescope, especially for beginners. Not only are the cloud bands distinguishable through even good binoculars, you can see four bright moons through that eyepiece.
Right now, the gas giant has a visual magnitude of -2.8, and it really stands on its own as soon as dusk starts to set in. Not only that, it rises higher in the sky up until around midnight, when it starts to set in the west-southwest.
As added bonuses, two other notable objects are nearby: the Moon and Saturn. The ringed planet is pretty much straight across the sky, more toward the south than southeast, and has a nice magnitude of 0.4. Several of Saturn’s moons — highlighted by the planet-like gaseous world of Titan — are visible when zooming in. They are much dimmer than the four Galilean moons of Jupiter, however.
Then of course you have the Moon, which is only a few days away from full phase. All three objects are located in Capricornus, with Jupiter at the tail and the Moon and Saturn up front.
Both Jupiter and Saturn will stay in about the same area in the late evening through October, and there will be a period of time at the end of September through early October where there is no moonshine to get in the way of your observations.
And hopefully we will get a little cooler weather next week to help with the atmosphere of those nighttime observations.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
