This past week, I've been keeping a sharp eye on the forecast for Sunday night.
Why, you ask?
In case you haven't heard, Enid will be experiencing a total lunar eclipse on Sunday night!
As a refresher, here's what happens during a lunar eclipse: When the Earth passes directly between the sun and Moon, the Earth casts a shadow, completely covering its natural satellite.
During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon turns a blood red color for a considerable amount of time, which is a unique sight for observers, no matter if you're seeing an eclipse for the first time or not.
This eclipse — of the Full Flower Moon — will begin at 8:32 p.m. as the Moon rises in the southeast with a penumbral eclipse, when the Moon passes through Earth's outer shadow. The partial eclipse will begin at about 9:27, and that's when you should start to see that dark shadow creep across the moon.
Totality will begin at about 10:29 p.m., and the peak eclipse will be at 11:11 p.m. The full eclipse will end at 11:53 p.m., at which time the Earth's shadow should begin to recede. The partial eclipse ends at 12:55 a.m. Monday, basically ending the event from what we can see.
A lunar eclipse is a special event that doesn't happen all too often. We've had several the past several years, though they've all seemingly taken place well after midnight. One in fact, I can remember, was a genuine all-nighter. The most recent eclipse, if I can remember correctly, peaked at around 2-3 in the morning, so not bad, but still not ideal for those of us who enjoy getting some sleep.
And if you enjoy that sleep, you should still be able to get plenty Sunday night, even if you have to go to bed a little late.
You may ask yourself, "What's the big deal about a lunar eclipse? Why even watch?" For lack of a better explanation, it's just a very cool thing. There's something ethereal about it. Something that cuts through the usually daily routine in a spectacular way.
And — it might just be me — but nature seems to get silent and watch during the period of time when the moon glows with a reddish hue.
If you don't want to watch the whole thing and just want to capture the main event, watch between 9:30 and 11:15 p.m. Of course, if you want to watch the shadow recede, you can stay up later, but that would be the target in case you want to see the big part of the show.
And now circling back to the weather ... the forecast is calling for mostly clear skies and a low of 59 on Sunday night. The slightly cooler, less muggier nighttime temps will be welcome, and hopefully the clouds will completely stay away for this very cool event.
