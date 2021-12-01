Are you feeling the Christmas Spirit? Think about it.
I vowed that this year I would start earlier and spend more time preparing my heart for the advent season. So I have almost all of my shopping done and ready to enjoy every day and every minute of Christmas.
I turned my Bible to Galatians 5 and there was my answer. The fruits of the Spirit supply all the inspiration I need to have a blessed Christmas. I hope you will enjoy this review.
LOVE. The first listed is love. If we have not love, we have nothing. I don’t mean just a ‘showey’ kind of love but real devotion and charity. Do we love our fellowmen? Do we love those who are homeless? Do we love those who are different than we are? Do we love every race and color and kind? Love, pure love, affects everything we say and do and are.
JOY. If we don’t have joy we are missing so much. How can we look around us at the beauty of this wonderful earth and not feel joy. How can we have our families and friends around us and not feel joy? How can we go to bed happy and get up happy if we have no joy? I find joy in everything — even cleaning the kitchen after a shared meal. If we find joy in menial tasks, we will find joy in everything we do.
PEACE. We all want “peace on earth” as the angels announced. We talk about other countries, even our own, and complain about having uproar and no peace. But do we ourselves have peace in our hearts? Do we get upset over the least little thing? Do we let people rile us? Do we upset other people? I love the song we sing at Christmas time (or anytime), “Let There Be Peace on Earth, and Let It Begin In Me.” But do we? Can we try just for a month? May the peace be with you.
PATIENCE. If there was ever a time we need an abundance of patience, it is at this hurried time of year. We select our purchase and then wait in line for what seems like an eternity to pay for our little item, and lose our patience with those in front of us who don’t have their check books out or have to search for their credit card. The poor clerk is doing the best she can, but we forget she has been standing behind that cash register for hours. Where is our patience, a gift from God?
KINDNESS. Yes, just plain, ordinary kindness. It takes so little to smile at people and use good manners and hold a door for them or be compassionate. Now more than ever there are people hurting because of memories of families or friends who are not here with them this year. We could be more caring and tender.
GOODNESS. There is a difference in kindness and goodness, although they are cousins, I think. Being good is simply being honest, caring, helpful, trust-worthy, moral, pure, reliable, humane, useful, able, capable, etc. It is not just the kind of goodness shown when we know Santa is on the way and we want something, but a goodness that comes from the heart.
FAITHFULNESS. Are you faithful, not only to our Heavenly Father, but to everyone around us. Are you a devoted friend? Are you loyal? Are you steadfast? Are you reliable? Are you a staunch person and dependable? Can people rely on you to do what you say you will do, or not do what you say you won’t do? There is nothing more hurtful than a person who stabs us in the back and makes evil look like love. Beware.
GENTLENESS. Has gentleness gone out the window? Do we lose our cool and become upset about the least little thing? Are we peaceful and kind? Are we relaxed and serene? Are we soothing and sincere? Are we legitimate, or fake? Do we have to attract attention when we enter a room, or do we quietly greet people with genuine affection?
SELF-CONTROL. I could write an entire column on just this subject. Sometimes it takes all the strength we can muster to control ourselves. I am not referring to eating Thanksgiving dinner or ice cream, but just everything. Have you ever said or done something you later wish you hadn’t? Have you ever just wanted to reach out and pop someone who did something terrible to someone else? But did you? No, because you have self-control. I have seen kids in stores who act out with no discipline and I can hardly contain myself. But it is not their fault. They have to be carefully taught.
Self-control covers a lot of territory. I know that I am the only one responsible for my conduct. It is a habit that can be learned. But we have to govern ourselves, manage our temper, regulate our thoughts, rule our minds, curb our appetite or actions, bridle our tongue, repress our actions, and use restraint. When we are rushed or not feeling well, it is so difficult to do all these things, but we really need to try.
This article probably sounds like a sermonette again, but these thoughts are not original with me. I am only sharing with you how to have the Christmas Spirit all year if these simple (yet difficult) rules abide in our hearts. Charles Dickens said, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” What a blessing that would be.
Mother made this bread every year for guests that dropped by during the holidays, if us kids didn’t get to it first. It is simple but really good. She made her own cranberry sauce and I use canned, and I cheat and use boxed cake mix, but the result is still pretty good.
Cranberry Bread
1 box yellow or white cake mix
½ cup orange juice
2 eggs
1 (16-ounce) can whole berry cranberry sauce
Mix all together in mixer and beat on low speed until ingredients are incorporated, then on medium for two to three minutes more. Spray loaf pans, line bottom with wax paper, and spray again. Pour batter in prepared pans to ¾ full. Bake in 350-degree oven until tops are lightly brown and loaves test done. Let cool for about 30 minutes and invert to remove pan. Glaze with orange juice mixed with confectioners’ sugar if desired. Wrap (and hide) until you give as gifts.
May you have a blessed Christmas season.
