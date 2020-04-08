Do you feel like you are living in a box? Think about it.
For a few days it felt wonderful to be sheltered in our houses with the people we love, enjoying television, games and visiting. Food was comforting and enjoyable. We went about our chores with enthusiasm and enjoyed the calm and quiet. What a beautiful world this was!
After a few days, the world began to look bleak and we got tired of being cooped up and not being able to go shopping or visiting or going to other places we needed/wanted to go. We began to get depressed from lack of exercise and activity. We began to grow tired of vegetable soup and hot bread and wanted something else. Games began to be boring and television brought more of the same.
Then we became creative of how to make the time enjoyable. One day I went through all my boxes of recipes and cookbooks. I trimmed and threw away and remembered and taped and rewrote and thought about the times shared with someone else making them.
I enjoyed seeing those in Grandma's beautiful handwriting and remembering the times I made cookies or cakes or apple butter from Mother's beautifully scripted recipes on cards and tablet paper and backs of greeting cards. What memories those wonderful old recipes stirred. It was like being back in that farm kitchen with the aromas of cookies or stews being cooked on the old wood stove or gas range.
At one time it was my plan to put my recipes on my computer so I could easily pull them up and have them right before me and clean while I cooked something. After I had entered a few in my computer, it occurred to me that I love those old hand-written, hodge-podge recipes that represent a calmer, more relaxed time of cooking. Back then it was a daily chore (or duty or privilege) to prepare meals for family. Every day brought the same schedule and the only difference was what was cooked and served. We didn't have umpteen menu choices back then. One day was beans, another day was stew, another day was roast, then chicken, and we started over again with another kind of beans and then a different kind of stew or soup or chili, and changed from beef to pork roast and had a few other things mixed in. Even with sameness, there was variety and we never grew tired of plain-old good food. Now we look back with fond memories of those basis things. They have become our comfort foods of today.
We planned meals by what we had on the pantry shelf. My mother could make a meal out of seemingly nothing. She would go to the pantry or cellar and could always come up with a delightful meal fit for a king. It took imagination and creativity to prepare meals for seven hungry children plus Daddy, and usually a hired hand or two. She always prepared something wonderful.
As a kid, I remember only fun things. I am sure there were many things that were not so fun, like chopping and bringing in wood every day. Like getting up early in the morning and building a fire. When I and my sisters arose, the house was warm and we ran in to dress by that wonderfully cozy stove. But someone had to get up to a house, cold enough to hang meat, and get the warmth going.
Memories like mine keep me from getting cabin fever. That does not mean that I like being so confined. I miss getting out, but I make the most of an uncontrollable situation. It is a great lesson in appreciation of the many creature-comforts that we enjoy.
Cabin fever is like any other illness where you treat the symptoms to cure the disease. We stayed busy and caught up on our sleep and talked on the phone and enjoyed the dog and made life bearable and enjoyable. It was and is a walk down memory lane.
I have a delightful neighbor who is so talented. When she gets lonely or is confined with everything caught up in her house and yard, she writes poetry. She sends her cute poems to her grandchildren and others at Christmas and for birthdays. It keeps her mind occupied and entertains her neighbors and friends (who are lucky to live across the green-belt from her like I am).
Well, Pat called yesterday with one of her masterpieces, and it fits right into my column for this week. She said I could share it with you. She calls it “Quiet Company."
“I thought I wanted peace and quiet. / At last I got the chance to try it.
Here I am all by myself. / I put my worries on the shelf.
Now I can read, or sew, or just sit / And let thoughts through my head flit.
But after a time of solitude / Being alone hasn't improved my mood.
And all at once, it comes to me / It isn't alone I want to be.
I just want quiet company!”
I am sure people who are alone with their kids all day and all night 24/7 are finding it difficult to stay focused and sane. The kids have run out of projects and have read every book in the house and have eaten cookies until they could up-chuck. Not so fun! But we just must stay sheltered in our own homes until this crazy virus comes to an end and we can breathe freely and be among friends.
My heart goes out to those who have sickness in their families or worse yet, a death. It is impossible to imagine what they must be going through. I also grieve for those who have lost their jobs, even if it's just temporarily. It will take a long time to recover. It will take a lot of adjusting and faith to get us all through this pandemic but if we stay strong and calm and keep the faith, we will get through this and learn lessons from our experiences. God is still in control. Allow Him to guide us through these tough times. We are never alone!
Time for an easy, easy, good, good recipe that even a child can make.
Pineapple/Angel Food Cake
1 package angel food cake mix
1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple
Combine the dry cake mix with pineapple (including the juice) Mix well. Pour into well greased 10-inch tube pan or a 9-by-13 cake pan. Bake in 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes.
I add chopped nuts and flaked coconut to the cake before baking. Serve topped with whipped topping.
Use these confining days to pray, unwind and enjoy a walk down memory lane.
