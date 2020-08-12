I’ll admit, I’m not an expert when it comes to pointing my telescope.
Yes, I do it by hand. No, I don’t have a fancy computer that automatically points to and then tracks an object.
Back when I was conducting my observatory shows at Valparaiso University, we had a computerized system where we would type in the coordinates, for, say, the star cluster M13, and the dome and telescope would move there. Handy to have when you have a few dozen people waiting to look through the telescope.
These days, it’s just me and my small refractor, and immediately finding objects that aren’t the moon or a bright planet is a bit of a challenge. If you’re looking for Jupiter, or Venus, even if you’re not pointing in the exact correct spot, light from these objects will oftentimes spill into the field of view. So if it’s not in your FOV right away, you can at least play around until the light gets brighter and then, finally, you’re in the right spot.
Trying to find a star, even a bright one, is even more challenging. There are several times I’ve spent what feels like half an hour trying to find a single star, double star or some deep space object.
But sometimes, there is fun in the chaos.
Many a time have I conducted a frustrating scan of a portion of the night sky, only to find double stars that weren’t even on my radar. There are also surprising colors, from bright blues, to golden yellows to deep, dark reds. I have even come across a star cluster or two that I wasn’t trying to find but ultimately ended up being nice surprises.
So if you’re looking for Arcturus, or Deneb, or, I don’t know, Rastaban, and just can’t find it, rest easy. There’s plenty to take in!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.