Wednesday will perhaps mark a pivotal moment in United States space travel, when astronauts are launched into space from U.S. soil after a near-decade-long hiatus.
At 3:33 p.m. Central Time, astronauts will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, catapulted into the heavens on the Falcon 9.
The Demo-2 mission will take two astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, to the International Space Station.
The astronauts will rocket to the ISS at about 17,000 miles per hour and will be guided in autonomously, according to nasa.gov. Once there, the astronauts will perform various tasks for an unspecified amount of time.
Whenever the mission ends, the Dragon spacecraft will unlock from the ISS and land on the Florida Atlantic coast.
In all, this is "one small step" toward making human space flight a priority once more. NASA and SpaceX have their eyes on both the Moon and Mars -- not only for future missions, but for eventual bases and colonization as well.
On a personal note, I hope this is the first launch of many, many more from U.S. soil. I fondly remember watching space shuttle launches from my front yard in Florida in the 1990s. This is a bit different, though. Gone are the days of the signature brown external tank and two white boosters, lifting the shuttle into orbit. Now, it is only the single Falcon 9 rocket tasked with taking astronauts up to the heavens.
NASA is inviting citizens to participate in the mission by going to nasa.gov/specials/virtual-guest/index.html and registering for Launch America. Guests will be able to interact with Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana. Other features and opportunities are available on the website.
Anyone can watch the launch via NASA TV, available at nasa.gov, YouTube, Roku, Pluto and Twitch TV, or at spacex.com. Coverage starts at 11:15 a.m. CT.
