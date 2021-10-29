Hello, friends and fellow astronomers.
In the theme of Halloween, I thought it appropriate to make a little list of “scary things” when it comes to astronomy and outer space.
• Light pollution. The worst of the worst when it comes to observational astronomy. It can range from the expected (trying to find a dark area to observe at a park with myriad streetlights around) to the more unexpected (a vehicle barreling down a county road with brights blaring, blurring your vision). Friendly advice: If you’re driving and you see someone on the side of the road or outside in the yard with a telescope, please turn your lights down as you’re passing by.
• The Moon. Yes, the Moon is nice. Yes, the moon is helpful. Yes, the Moon is crazy bright. And it ruins a nice evening of looking for outer solar system planets or deep-sky observing. (Typing this serves as a reminder to me to look for a lunar filter for my telescope.)
• Any mention of Pluto being a planet. Pluto is not a planet. Period. There are several reasons why, but the major reason is this: It does not “clear” its orbit around the sun — meaning it orbits the sun in the region of space where there are a lot of other objects in size similar to it (or even bigger than it). So while Pluto is indeed a cool little world, it doesn’t belong with the other planets. I’m sorry. (Just kidding, I’m not.)
• Tiny black holes, exploding stars, etc. A catch-all category for astronomy-related disasters of various types. Earth would have plenty of time to prepare for an asteroid or comet heading this way. But sudden stellar explosions — or, even more bizarre, a stray black hole passing through Earth — would take us a little more by surprise. To sum it up, lots of bad things could happen, and we’re lucky they haven’t yet.
• The fact that I haven’t seen any shooting stars ... err ... meteorites ... yet this year. Seriously, what gives?
• Aliens. ... just kidding! Mostly. I don’t really believe little green men from another planet are zooming around looking for people to beam up. I actually think our first contact with aliens ... or at least proof of their existence ... will be from some sort of AI, probe or unmanned ship that comes to Earth, offering a sort of “hello” or “welcome to galactic society.” We will see computer images of aliens or life on other planets before we actually see them face to face.
Have a safe and enjoyable Halloween. And keep an eye out for a night of telescope viewing either next month or December. I’ll try to arrange one for everyone.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.