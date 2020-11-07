COLUMN: Reaching to the stars again

As life goes on, life usually changes. So, too, does mine.
The past seven and a half years has been busy for me. For those who do not know me personally, I have worked two jobs — for a variety of reasons — during that time.
But now, at least for the time being, that's coming to an end.
No more getting home at 11 p.m. and having to get up at 7 a.m. the next morning.
But this column is not about trashing either job — far from it. I am incredibly gracious and appreciative of everything I have been blessed with.
The journey goes on.
What I will be able to do with my new schedule, however, is stay up late and do the stargazing and telescope work I have sorely missed for many years.
I remember many years ago, before things got crazy, going out to the NOC Enid observatory and using the telescope with Bob Killam. Perhaps that opportunity will once again present itself. I miss the warm, sometimes humid Indiana summer nights when I would spend all night out at the university telescope doing research. Of course that was preceded by walking to the nearest gas station and loading up on Vault soda and the unhealthiest snacks possible.
Just the stars, silence and no worries.
That was the life.
Of course, Enid High School has a wonderful telescope as well, and I hope to collaborate and help out there, too.
Regardless of whether these opportunities present themselves or not, I am ready to refresh myself with the night sky once again.
There was a day where you could ask me what something was and I could immediately tell you. It is hard to admit, but I am a little out of practice. I might have a good IDEA of what something SHOULD be, but I need a tool to verify. A good astronomy instructor ought to know their way around the night sky as if their eyes were closed.
I hope I don't sound selfish with any of this. I just think this is my way of pouring out thoughts I've wanted to share as I get ready for what I feel is a new phase in life.
After all, astronomy has this weird way of filling your soul with comfort and optimism. No matter whether you believe in God or a higher power, it's unmistakeable, a stone-solid fact, that our universe, our life here in this very universe, is a gift.
I will treasure it for as long as I am able.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
