Rain! Ahh rain! Thank you, Lord.
Doesn’t it feel wonderful? Don’t we feel better now? Isn’t it great that we don’t have fire dangers announced daily?
Rain just soothes the soul and makes us feel better all over. I remember a time that a dear friend lost her husband. She was depressed and sad and had trouble adjusting to her loss. She came over to visit with me and it was raining, a lovely summer rain. We went for a walk on the sidewalk behind my house and walked for hours, holding hands and talking. We got wet to the skin and our hair was actually soppy, but it felt good. Sue told me when we got home and dried off and into warm clothes that a walk in the rain was the best thing that had happened to her.
We both felt renewed and like all the bad things were washed away in that walk we had. We laughed and cried and looked like a bunch of turkeys who look into the rain and drown themselves.
But it all felt good. It was almost like a baptism. We felt so close to God and cleared our thinking.
I am not sure we feel that way about rain every time but rain can and does change our attitudes. When I was a kid, my sister and I always wanted to play outside in the rain. Of course, only in the summer, but it was so cooling and refreshing and we didn’t want to have to go inside.
We waded in every little puddle we came to and if the ground had been dry and the earth like flour, we made many lob-lollies. For those who have never heard of making lob-lollies, they are made by simply stomping in the puddles until there is a delightful soft mud that feels to good on your feet. Try it some time. You will never be the same.
When we visited Grandma and spent the night, we loved for it to rain because we slept in the upstairs bedroom and could listen to the thunder. Grandma would tell Marianne and I that we were safe because we were sleeping in the feather bed. I guess she was right, because lightning never struck us and when we woke up the next morning all was well. Oh, what happy memories. I still have the wire instrument she used to smooth a feather bed. It looks a lot like a rug beater.
And another thing about feather beds, when you got into bed, you got IN TO bed. There was no such thing as getting up and getting a drink or for any reason. With heavy quilts on top it was almost impossible to turn over, much less get out of bed.
We had a creek that was quite shallow about a quarter mile north of our house. When it rained real hard, we would wake up hearing that creek roar when it flowed over the huge rocks. We thought that was every bit as interesting as Niagara Falls must have been. It doesn’t take much to entertain kids in the country. Everything is a miracle and a joy.
When we had a long, slow rain we went to the barn to play. Daddy would make swings of rope over the high 6-by-8 rafters in the barn and we would swing real high. We climbed in the hay lofts and usually found a hen’s nest or two full of eggs. There is nothing that smells as good as a clean barn with hay in it. Oh, and to hear the gentle rain on the metal roof was music to our ears.
When we got through playing or the rain stopped, we would go to the house and make doughnuts. It was quite a production. Mother would make the dough, one of us kids would roll out the dough, another would cut the doughnuts. Sometimes we would use the biscuit cutter and a thimble to cut the holes. Then Mother would place them in the hot oil and turn them when they browned on one side. When they were done, she placed them on a towel to drain. Then we smaller kids got to help dip them in sugar and cinnamon. We ate them the very second they were cool enough to eat. I still get hungry for doughnuts when we have a lovely rain that lasts all day.
As I have grown older, it occurred to me that Daddy taking us to the barn to play was not just for play but so Mother could get her work done with us not underfoot. Back then it never occurred to me. By the same token, if we were “helping” Daddy when he was trying to get something done he often said, “I think I hear your mother calling.” When we got to the house and asked what she wanted, she had to think fast to think of something “important.” It must have been difficult to keep seven kids busy and out of trouble and feeling wanted and needed. But we did!
It has been such a blessing that we have had rain lately. Many areas still need more to save their pastures and crops and to replenish our water table. It is not just for crops but for those who have dust allergies who have been suffering with runny noses and sneezing and feeling bad. One good rain can cure a lot of ills.
The ponds were getting real low and the land so parched that the amount of rain was enough to run off and help fill our ponds. The creeks are running and the lawns are drenched. Plus the rain is good for every animal, bird and fish ... and person.
The trees and flowers are so grateful for the rains, too. Now if they don’t freeze we will have a lovely May of blooming flowers. We can just sit out on the patio and listen to the birds while we drink our morning coffee and be grateful for our blessings. And think “doughnuts.”
Mother’s Cake Doughnuts
¾ cups sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
¼ cup milk
¼ cup sour cream
3 cups flour (plus more for dusting cutting board)
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon soda
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
Beat sugar, eggs, vanilla, milk and cream until smooth. Stir in the dry ingredients. Turn out on floured cutting board. Roll about ½ to ¾ inch thick, and cut with doughnut cutter. Gently place in oil that is heated to 350 degrees. Turn when slightly brown. When brown on both sides, remove from oil and drain on paper towel. When cool enough to handle safely dip in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. This makes about two dozen (depending how much dough is eaten raw by the “help”). Enjoy and praise God for the bountiful rain.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.