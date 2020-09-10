COLUMN: Quite the contrast

Projects are done, and it's time for a little rest and relaxation.
Thankfully, the task of having to do back-to-back magazines occurs only once a year. Some of you may know that writing this column isn't my primary job at the Enid News & Eagle. My main duties are producing the news pages you read each day, the GetOut! sections on Fridays, Etown and, once a year, our high school football magazine. My side hustle, so to speak, is writing these astronomy columns for our wonderful readers.
Sometimes when I want to really unwind, I head out to "Under Her Wing was the Universe," the art installation south of Stride Bank Center. There is artificial starlight, and there is natural starlight, both quite beautiful. One night last week, there was a separate treasure that met my eyes.
In the eastern sky, fairly low yet, hung our moon, shining with almost crystalline radiance. Right above it shone a much smaller jewel, ruby red in color. It was the Roman God of War himself, the scarlet orb of Mars, seemingly brandishing the moon as his celestial shield.
The red and the white, the crimson and cream, offered a most startling contrast.
I imagine that if I had taken the time to view the celestial calendar, I would've been able to anticipate this coming together of colors. But good surprises are almost always better.
Jupiter and Saturn are still visible in the southern sky during these late summer nights, and they make great "first-view" objects for the beginning astronomer. If you can stay up late enough, Mars is certainly worth a look, too. The Red Planet begins its march over the horizon at about 10:30 in the evening. A bonus: The green planet Uranus tails behind the Red Planet, and even a small telescope should be able to pick up its disc.
As always, pleasant stargazing!
