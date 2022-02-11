It’s time to start thinking about a stellar expedition to our solar system’s nearest neighbor.
The discovery of a planet potentially in the habitable zone of the red dwarf star was reason enough to jump-start plans for our first interstellar exploration. But now, two more planets are possibly in the mix.
The latest discovery, announced by the European Southern Observatory, details a new planet discovered around the small star that orbits it once every five days. Astronomers are calling it Proxima d, after both Proxima b and c were found a couple of years earlier.
“The discovery shows that our closest stellar neighbour seems to be packed with interesting new worlds, within reach of further study and future exploration,” said João Faria, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço, Portugal and lead author of the study published today in Astronomy & Astrophysics, according to the ESO press release.
Proxima b is the most intriguing of the three, because it is thought to lie in the “goldilocks zone,” the region from the star where liquid water could exist on the planet’s surface. The planet is likely slightly larger than Earth, but it is also probably tidally locked, meaning there is permanent day and permanent night on the surface.
According to the release from ESO, Proxima d lies about a tenth of the distance between the Sun and Mercury, putting it very close to the star. It is also about a quarter of Earth’s mass, and takes only five days to speed once around its sun.
In other words, even though Proxima Centauri is much dimmer and cooler than our sun, it is still likely much too close to its home star to be able to support life. The other world we haven’t discussed yet, Proxima c, is likely too cold. But Proxima b is ... well, just right.
Astronomers know of many other multiple planetary systems throughout the cosmos, but one right next door to our home is very tantalizing. No longer is this now just a star with a possibly Earth-like world; our understanding of it has transformed into something more.
It will take many years to develop a plan and the technology to travel to a nearby star system, even one that’s only about 4 light years away. But if further evidence develops for this system to be habitable, we need to start thinking about the possibilities. Maybe the James Webb Space Telescope could also be utilized for this endeavor, when up and running.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.