Are you giving lots of presents for Christmas or the presence of self?
For years, my parents and grandparents told us all to not get them presents for Christmas. They had everything they needed and really didn’t need anything else to dust or take care of. I thought they were just saying that to save our spending our money on them. But now I know what they meant. This year at Thanksgiving we informed all those gathered around our table to please not get us anything for Christmas. That we did not need a thing. We are unable to shop for them and we told them of our plans. They all said, “Too late!” They already had our gifts and some of them were already wrapped. How can kids be so prepared already?
I haven’t even begun to figure out my holiday plans. It is difficult to buy clothes for teenagers. It is just as difficult to know what their parents want or need or would enjoy. I am not with them enough to even know if they have certain things. Money may not be the right size, but they will know how to spend it wisely and not have to return everything after Christmas. I am very practical with gift-giving. I do not buy toys for little kids. Those come from Santa Claus. Grandmas get pajamas or paint sets or gloves or something sensible.
A present that has been an annual presence at my house has been the wonderful doll that Mother made for me out of flour sacks. She embroidered blue eyes and a lovely smile and braided yarn for her hair and made her a dress and underwear. I was blessed to receive Margaret when I was about 4 years old and she became my constant companion. When I started school at age 5, I had to leave her behind, but she was waiting for me when I got home from school every evening. She has visited me every year for all my life and continues to smile at me under our Christmas tree for almost 90 years.
Margaret is proof that presents don’t have to cost much to convey a lot of love. Knowing that my mother stayed up after I had gone to bed to create her while I slept is comforting. When I talk to Margaret, she reminds me of Mother’s love for me and how wonderful her gift was/is.
I wish Christmases were like that now. Purchasing so many presents somehow takes the joy out of giving. Along with every gift, we need to include part of ourselves for the gift to be lasting and continue giving forever. It is the thought that counts long after the ribbon is discarded.
I reminded my youngest granddaughter of a letter she wrote me when she was in college, telling me she was low on funds, so could do very little shopping for Christmas. It was a beautiful “love letter” that I have kept all these years and more precious to me than anything she could have bought at Neiman Marcus of someplace fancy. That was the true meaning of Christmas.
The gift of love like Margaret and Shelby’s sweet letter will remain with me forever. I was talking to Stan one day about people putting things in their casket to be buried with them. If I chose anything, it would be Margaret. She will never mean as much to someone else as she does to me. And Shelby’s letter is priceless. Those gifts represent the giver’s presence.
Yesterday I made three loaves of banana nut bread to freeze and have ready for Christmas giving. Stan took one slice and said to not give them away that they were too good to not eat ourselves. I will need to bake again and again before the holidays get real busy. That is part of the joy of Christmas. The house has that spicy aroma that makes you salivate when you walk in.
I now know what it means to just want a family’s presence during the holidays. Knowing they will be here fills my heart with joy, and when they arrive, I am ecstatic. I love having them in the kitchen working alongside me. My 13-year-old great-grandson loves to cook and no matter what holiday it is, we must have warm banana pudding from scratch with vanilla wafers and meringue. I hope and pray we are making wonderful memories like I lived and re-lived. Memories like that make Christmas last all year.
Everything reminds me of a little poem or saying, and Christmas is no different. I just want to put every poem to music and sing unto the Lord ... and you.
Day of Love
“Christmas is the one day of the year that carries real hope and promise for all mankind.
It carries the torch of brotherhood.
It is the one day of the year when most of us grow big of heart and broad of mind.
It is the single day when most of us are as kind and as thoughtful of others as we know how to be.
When most of us are as gracious and generous as we would like always to be.
When the joy of the home is more important then the profits of the office.
When people of all races speak cheerfully to each other when they meet.
When high and low wish each other well.
And the one day when even enemies forgive and forget.” (Edgar A Guest)
That author must have loved Christmas like Charles Dickens when he wrote in “A Christmas Carol,” “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” Wouldn’t it be wonderful if everybody did with more presence and less presents all wrapped in love?
For a simple Christmas cookie that I have made every year since I was big enough to be safe on a box in the kitchen, I share this recipe: I always called them “gingermen boys.”
Gingerbread Boy Cookies
½ cup butter
½ cup sugar
½ cup molasses
2 teaspoons white
vinegar
1 egg, beaten
3 cups flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground
ginger
½ teaspoon ground
cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
In a saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, molasses and vinegar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cool. Stir in egg and sifted dry ingredients. Roll dough to 1/4 inch thickness between floured waxed paper. Use a 3-inch gingerbread boy cutter. Place on shiny cookie sheet and bake seven to nine minutes until edges are firm in 375 degree oven. Do not overbake. Cool and ice if desired. I don’t. I just love them plain.
