Late last month, a threshold was passed in astronomy.
NASA has now confirmed the existence of more than 5,000 exoplanets — planets that are orbiting around other stars in the Milky Way galaxy.
These are not merely worlds that are theorized to exist. These are actual confirmed worlds.
There are many different worlds out there. Ones that are many times bigger than Jupiter; ones that are more around the size of Uranus or Neptune; so-called “super Earths” — planets bigger than Earth but thought to be rocky in nature; and planets that are close to the size of Earth.
Think of the possibilities. These worlds could be lifeless. Or, they could be teeming with life.
They could be barren desert worlds ... volcanic worlds. Or, there could be planets filled with forests and seas of unimaginable (or, perhaps familiar) life.
There are still about twice the number of confirmed worlds, that remain unconfirmed. Some may turn out to be false positives, but many more of those probably will be confirmed as planets.
I mentioned in my Back Yard Astronomy Show this past Sunday that something to keep in mind is that astronomers have only searched a pretty small portion of the galaxy for other worlds. Astronomers estimate there are billions of planets in the Milky Way. A good fraction of those are theorized to be Earth-like — worlds that could support life as we know it.
There is absolutely no doubt that these 5,000 planets exist — along with the millions or billions circling their stars throughout the galaxy. As I mention in the audio show, this does not necessarily make life out there more likely. But, the more Earth-like worlds discovered, the more intriguing those possibilities are.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
