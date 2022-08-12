Hello friends, readers and astronomy enthusiasts.
Clear skies are what we observers long for, but it’s been nice to get some rain this past week. I don’t know about you, but my lawn has definitely reaped the benefits.
Of course, along with moisture comes more bugs, and by more bugs I specifically mean mosquitoes. There’s nothing worse than trying to look through the eyepiece and hearing that familiar, troubling whine in your ear.
But, it is the middle of summer.
With the middle of summer comes the Perseid meteor shower, which just so happens to be peaking Friday night into Saturday. The Perseids are one of the renowned meteor showers, typically producing several dozen to maybe even a hundred meteors per hour.
This year, unfortunately, observers are going to have to deal with a full moon. The moon will be rising in the southeast, probably about 10 p.m. Perseus, the constellation from which the meteors appear to be emanating from, rises almost straight up in the northeast. The bright yellow star Capella is slightly lower in the sky than Perseus, rising also from the northeast at about 12:30 a.m. The radiant should be decently high by around midnight, giving you a good chance to see some meteors, despite the moon glare.
Remember, you don’t have to look directly at the radiant to see meteors. Look a little ways away, but obviously not in direct line of the Moon.
You also stand a better chance of seeing Perseids if you are away from city lights and observe into the morning hours, such as a bit before dawn.
If you are unable to get out of town or stay up late, don’t worry. Just grab a chair you’ll be comfortable in and perhaps a pillow for head support, or a nice thick blanket to lay down on. If you’re patient, you should still be able to see a few bright meteors.
Might as well bring the bug spray along, too.
