COLUMN: Observation, and a prayer for the future

As the COVID-19 pandemic presses on, we face everyday reminders that we must remain health conscious and make the best decisions we can for ourselves and others.
But the one thing COVID-19, or any other virus or disease will never be able to take away, is the natural beauty we see everyday.
The greenest foliage, the bluest skies, the darkest nights are all still around to greet us from when we wake up until when we end the day.
A few days ago as I was driving, I looked up, admiring the way the setting sun illuminated the clouds in different ways. Hues of blue, pink and orange seemed to ignite every corner of the sky above our home planet of Earth.
I think people have two different ways of thinking of the ground we stand on. There’s earth, and then there’s Earth — planet Earth. There’s sky, and then there’s the atmosphere.
Kind of big picture, little picture.
There are two things I often wonder.
One, what stage are we in, right now, in the year 2020, of humanity’s journey?
Two, if I had happened to be born several hundred years later, would I have grown up on an entirely different planet?
Selfishly, I wish I had been born in an era when humanity was cruising the stars, when we had long settled our petty differences and finally unified as one.
It is my sincere hope that 2020 is simply a time of growing pains for humanity. That this shall all pass, that we use both science and our love for one another to overcome health crises; that we look at one another as brothers and sisters of the same human race.
That, having set aside those differences, we set our gaze to the stars anew, and finally become the people we always could become.
Contact Joe at jmalan@enidnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.