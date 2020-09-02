COLUMN: Now is the time to be positive

Are you about to throw in the towel? Think about it.
Are you as tired as I am with this coronavirus and all that goes with it? I am so tired of seeing all the statistics and deaths and new cases on the television. It seems that is all we can talk about. We are almost living in fear all the time. We all know someone who has had it and died or had it and recovered to tell about it. I, myself, have been quarantined because I was with someone who tested positive, although he had no serious symptoms.
Politics, riots, storms, looting, unemployment, food drives, stores closing, prices rising, no vacations, school situations, being confined or social distancing have all taken a toll on our sanity and attitudes. We really need to get out of this slump and find something positive and productive in our lives. This is no time to surrender. Now is the time to take back our lives and get hold of rightful thinking. Look for good around us.
My heart goes out to those who have been so very ill and those who have passed on because of this dreadful disease. My heart hurts for families who have been so saddened and grief-stricken by loss or separation. I feel so sad for the medical people who have worked endless hours standing by sick people. Many have laid down their lives for their patients with little thought of their own families and health.
I had written before an article, “Don't give in, give out, or give up.” but it is needed more now than ever. We are all about to throw in the towel and run away, but there is no safe place to go. So we must stay the course and make the most of it and do the best we can to stay upbeat and move on.
I remember Daddy talking about the “terrible flu back when I was a young lad." Back then people lived miles from each other so they were accustomed to being isolated. They had few doctors who made house calls, but that was mostly for delivering babies. People with the flu just took care of themselves and their loved ones the best they could with damp cloths for fever, and keeping hydrated with broth or water. Many died. Many took months to bounce back. Many chores and fields were left unattended because the entire home was affected.
We may be in a similar situation right now and must do what we can to survive and keep going. We need to get exercise and be outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine and let nature help relieve the symptoms.
Remember this poem by John Greenleaf Whittier”
Don't Quit
“When things go wrong, as they sometimes will;
When the road you're trudging seems all uphill;
When the funds are low and the debts are high;
When you want to smile but you have to sigh.
When all is pressing you down a bit ...
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.
Success is failure turned inside out;
The silver tint on the clouds of doubt;
And you can never tell how close you are;
It may be near, when it seems so far.
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit
It's when things go wrong that you must not quit.”
I have to repeat that over and over to myself often to keep going and not quit.
I am usually a positive person as all of you readers are, but sometimes we just need a little boost. I try every day to see something new and beautiful. Yesterday it was the morning glories blooming in my backyard. It was the first I had seen this year. Today it was more blossoms on my gourd plant. Last year for a dinner at our church we used gourds and fall decorations that were so pretty on our fall tables. Eileen had many that she had harvested from some she had thrown out along a fence row. She gave me a few for my own decorations, so I planted one in my back yard to see how it would grow. Well, it is now about 20 feet long with hundreds of blooms and many, many gourds that are taking shape. I hope to have enough to make wren houses out of them if they grow a little larger.
I am sure around your house you will see much beauty every day if you just look. I could watch birds every day, only now they are getting few and far between. I guess that high heat encouraged them to migrate sooner than usual. Anyway, there is always something fun to see or hear that will raise our spirits and make us appreciate this wonderful world we live in.
In every life, a little rain must fall. Seems like now it is hurricanes and tornadoes instead of gentle rains. However, we have absolutely no, I repeat NO, control over the weather, nor anything else that seems to be consuming our lives. We can live only one day at time and live it the best we can. We can only control our response to outside circumstances and react in a positive, secure way.
God is still in control, so let Him control your life. It is surprising how different the world feels when we turn our hearts over to our Heavenly Father. He sent His Son so we could live forever with Him in Heaven. We should not be afraid if we KNOW that we will live again without worry or pain or catastrophes in our lives. I pray that those who feel insecure about life and the afterlife will take this to heart. This is NOT a God forsaken world. It is a world that has forsaken God.
I enjoy cooking (and eating) during these challenging times. I think you will like this:
No-Bake Cheesecake
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese (softened)
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 large graham cracker crust
1 can cherry pie filling (or peach, or lemon, or apple, etc)
Mix cream cheese, milk, juice, vanilla with mixer until well blended. Pour into crust and refrigerate until "set." To serve, top with pie filling of your choice.
