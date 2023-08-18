Life has this funny way of spinning about full circle.
When I was real little — about 6, 7 years old ... I would gaze into the evening sky outside our living room’s north facing window in Papillion, Neb. At least, I believe it was facing to the north.
But every now and then I would watch these bright, yellow, sparkling lights slowly hover above the silhouette of a nearby row of houses.
These lights were not that close by, of course; they were off in the distance. And yet they mesmerized me.
Being a young child, my mind ran wild. I couldn’t immediately identify the source, since I had nothing to compare them to. What I was observing was unidentified — at least to me.
A UFO.
I imagined that these UFOs were circling my house, my neighborhood, from high above, their purposes unknown. It left me both frightened and in awe.
Being in my 30s, I know now what I saw was undoubtedly the lights from aircraft circling either a nearby airport or an Air Force base near Omaha.
No extraterrestrials to speak of.
But, this past Wednesday morning, the lights returned.
A different place. A different time.
I was sitting outside on our swing, this time in Enid. Thirty years later.
Facing the north.
I had been scouring the sky for any leftover Perseid meteors, when something made me look toward the north.
A light, a moving light, slowly moving across a small section of the sky, brightening from nothing, then fading into nothing.
Strange, I thought.
The phenomenon began repeating itself. I thought for a minute or two that perhaps I was seeing a train of Starlink satellites.
But these lights seemed too bright to be satellites, and they did not behave like the Starlink satellites had, as steady dots moving across the stellar landscape.
No, these lights were more like a glow, as if they were focused downward, but perhaps not straight all the way down.
The brightening and fading was rather quick. The whole phenomenon lasted a span of less than 10 seconds.
Then, at one point in time, two lights appeared at once. Again brightening from nothing, fading into nothing.
The “northern lights” had returned. In another place, another time.
I know there must be an explanation for these lights. Perhaps some terrestrial craft circling repeatedly, or multiple crafts conducting some sort of training exercise.
For now, though, what I saw is truly my first ever UFO — unidentified flying object (or objects). Remember, UFOs are just unidentified phenomena. The term “UFO” doesn’t automatically mean it is extraterrestrial in origin.
Still, a story to tell. Perhaps someone who ends up reading this piece can clue me in to the reality of what I saw.
