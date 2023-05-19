Even when I was very young and small, the cosmos instilled in me a profound sense of awe and wonder.
Each planet was interesting and unique. From tiny, barren worlds (Mercury and Pluto) to orbs of churning color (Jupiter), they all had different things that stood out to me.
Then, there were galaxies, which I couldn’t see, but could vividly imagine: a wheel of silver spread out across the entire sky. It was not till later when I could truly grasp not only the dimensions of our own galaxy, but our place in it.
You see, when I was little, the universe was small, but it was big at the same time.
Small in the sense that the sun and our nine planets (nine then, eight now) were one big, happy family.
Big in the sense that there was a lot of unknown, strange stuff out there. I became more and more aware of this the older I grew.
I’m not sure when it was, exactly — perhaps around the age of 10 or a little younger — but I became enamored with strange things. Things that were alien — both figuratively and literally.
There was no particular trigger I recall, but at some point I began reading about aliens. There was one book I had — I can’t remember where it came from. But this particular book described several supposed encounters of humans with extraterrestrials, complete with artwork.
Behind our house in Papillion, Neb., there was a row of pine trees that I would climb with a friend. Never did I climb too high, though I was able to raise myself several dozen feet above the ground — high enough for a young boy. In addition to being egged on by my neighbor friend, I also remember climbing the trees to look for UFOs.
This fascination with UFOs and aliens led to the watching of shows (“Unsolved Mysteries”) and disaster movies that instilled some kind of fear in me that perhaps our solar system wasn’t this warm, little neighborhood after all; perhaps it was home to scary interlopers that meant us harm.
It wasn’t just aliens or rogue comets that brought fear, however.
Black holes are strange no matter what age you are. To a growing child, studying them and trying to wrap your mind around them is perhaps something I could have avoided. One day I discovered there was a black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy — this is something that has been known for quite some time. Further, I found out there was likely an enormous black hole at the center of most, if not all, galaxies.
Things reached a head during a news report I saw on one of the evening programs on a major channel (NBC, ABC or CBS). The anchor ended the show by splashing an enormous photo of the galaxy Centaurus A on the screen, followed by saying astronomers have discovered an enormous black hole swallowing up a galaxy near Earth. Not the exact wording that was used, but close.
“We’re doomed,” I thought. “There’s no escape for anyone.”
“The universe isn’t a happy place at all.”
But as you grow older, your view of the world changes. It’s kind of like your taste buds. The things you didn’t have a stomach for when you were little changes drastically as an adult. And as that adult, your opinions of the world can shift and sway, but it’s a lot easier to absorb scientific fact (or facts, in general) to help mold your thoughts and feelings.
Fact: There is a big black hole in the center of the Milky Way, but it’s much too far away to have any effect on us, ever.
Fact: There is a big black hole in the center of the Centaurus A galaxy, but it is 12 million light years away from us. Much, much farther than the 30,000 light years to the center of our own galaxy.
Fact: Space, or, specifically, the universe, is an indescribably enormous place. So enormous that our guesses about what it contains might not be all that accurate.
As I’ve grown older, and especially over these past couple of years, I’ve become best friends with the notion that life, the future of all our lives, is a great unknown. There are some things we humans have no control over. And that mystery, that intrigue, makes the world, the solar system and, furthermore, the universe, a much less scary place.
It is a personal comfort.
And it makes our universe feel quite like home.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.