By Joe Malan
The James Webb Space Telescope is an extraordinary instrument capable of amazing things, and astronomy enthusiasts got a first look at the possibilities this week.
NASA on Wednesday released an incredible image produced from the “fine phasing” of the telescope. Upon fine phasing, the telescope combined its mirrors to produce a single image of a star.
The resulting image was pretty incredible. What we see is a star with amazing sharpness and, as an added bonus, an array of galaxies illuminated in the background. This image was taken in the infrared.
“More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, in a press release. “Today we can say that design is going to deliver.”
So far, the James Webb Space Telescope is meeting and even exceeding expectations. It hasn’t even officially begun its work yet. The telescope had been plagued with years of delays, but it seems like it has been well worth the wait. I am excited to see what it will uncover about our cosmos, both near and distant.
Moon takes center stage
Last Sunday, during the newest addition of The Back Yard Astronomy Audio Show, I gave some beginner’s tips on viewing the Moon.
One thing I stressed on Sunday I want to re-emphasize here: the Moon will be very bright when you look at it through a telescope. So, be prepared to be momentarily blinded as you step away.
If you wish, you can purchase a special filter for your telescope to assist with the Moon’s brightness. Most people deal with it just fine, but while hosting observing programs, I have had some people say the Moon is exceedingly bright.
With the Moon now at full phase, it would be a good time to check it out.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
