It’s strange to think that, at one point in time, Pluto wasn’t the farthest planet from the sun.
Yes, I can associate the words “Pluto” and “planet,” because once upon a time Pluto was considered a bona fide planet.
I seem to recall, when I was much younger, owning a place mat at home that displayed the planets of the solar system. This particular place mat showed the orbits of the planets on it, and demonstrated that Pluto comes within the orbit of Neptune for a certain amount of time.
Maybe I’m just imagining the part about the place mat displaying the orbits. But I did have an astronomy place mat.
Of course, that was back during a time when I was little and dropped food all over the place, hence the place mat was necessary. Actually, I still drop food all over the place. Nothing’s changed. Maybe I should invest in a new planet place mat?
Anyway, continuing on with actual astronomy: For a period of time, in the late 1900s, Neptune did become the farthest planet from the sun. According to Starchild, a NASA website for young astronomers (https://starchild.gsfc.nasa.gov/docs/StarChild/questions/question5.html), Pluto’s orbit actually crosses Neptune’s "for 20 years out of every 248 years." So, Pluto was the eighth planet from the sun from Feb. 7, 1979, until Feb. 11, 1999, according to the website.
Of course, that’s all moot now since Pluto is no longer classified as a planet, but instead as a dwarf planet. Either way, it’ll be a while before Pluto “crosses” Neptune again.
Neptune is visible low in the western sky after sunset, as long as you have a good telescope to find it. Pluto, on the other hand, is not only not visible, but even if it were, you’d need a really big observatory-like telescope to see it.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
