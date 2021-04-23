It has been fun watching the things NASA has been doing with the Perseverance rover and a 4-pound helicopter that came to Mars with it.
While Perseverance explores the terrain of the Red Planet, NASA has now made two successful flights with the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.
During its second flight, which according to NASA lasted for 51.9 seconds, the helicopter rose 16 feet above the Martian surface and performed a small tilting maneuver to further test how the craft would handle the atmospheric conditions.
In its overview of the second test flight, NASA noted that Mars’ atmosphere is only 1% the density at Earth’s surface. So, not only are we flying in an alien atmosphere for the first time, we’re flying in an extremely thin one, too.
I think something that’s not thought about often is how inhospitable Mars actually is. Really everywhere else in the solar system is inhospitable, and even though Mars might be less so than other places, it still is. Its atmosphere is nearly all carbon dioxide — pretty much devoid of oxygen — and it is a lot thinner than Earth’s, which means a radiation risk.
What NASA is doing is trying to figure out how best to navigate this alien atmosphere. Down the road, this could lead to more advanced forms of flight in the Martian skies in the future.
One could imagine being a human growing up on Mars, living in one of its many domed cities, and seeing all sorts of aircraft buzzing overhead! (This is purely from my mind only: But one could also imagine these aircraft scouring the Martian soils for hidden water or good places to build further settlements, or perhaps cleansing the atmosphere, in a mini-terraforming project. Given time, the possibilities may be endless!)
Humanity’s exploration of the solar system is really still in its infancy, and while Ingenuity may seem like a tiny step, it is a significant one.
For more information on the Perseverance/Ingenuity mission, go to nasa.gov/perseverance.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
