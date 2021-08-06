This column is basically a thank you to everyone who came out and enjoyed howling at the Moon at Meadowlake Park a few weeks ago.
Seriously — there was some howling at the moon. Mostly, though, it was about admiring Earth's only natural satellite as it rose above the darkening horizon.
The only challenge was a line of trees, but telescopes were set up in exactly the right spot to capture the Moon in all its golden glory. An anticipated challenge of mosquitoes never came to pass. It was warm with a light breeze and a cloudless sky.
As night announced its arrival and the Moon rose and rose higher into the sky, the defining features on the Moon became more clear. Craters easily separated themselves from ancient lava plains.
The darkness also provides a means to look at other objects through the telescope. In addition to the Moon, we looked at Venus and two double stars, Albireo in Cygnus and Mizar/Alcor in Ursa Major.
Of course, Venus can be seen in the daytime — if you know exactly where to look. But the golden planet was spectacular in the late dusk minutes and into the early dark hours. And, with the Summer Triangle almost overhead by about 9:30 p.m., it was easy to spot the double star Albireo, which lies pretty much right in the middle of the triangle. It will forever be my favorite double star, because one component is turquoise while the other is amber.
Whenever I'm doing a star show for the public, I like to swing the telescope to other objects and give them a nice variety of other things to look at. Kind of like a bonus for coming.
But either way, we had just a great time looking at the Moon, and on a beautiful night, to boot.
I'd like to thank Margo Holmes at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County for setting up the Moon Gazing event. Hopefully we can have several more before the year is through.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
