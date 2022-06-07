How did you observe Memorial Day? Think about it
Years ago families met at the cemeteries where loved ones were buried and had a picnic lunch and decorated graves. Family and friends came from long distances to celebrate the day. Back then it was called “Decoration Day." It was a great way for families to learn about their ancestors and interesting tidbits about their lives. When talking about them, the good times were remembered along with the sad times.
Things have somewhat changed over the years. Now too often Memorial Day is considered just another day off work and a long weekend to go to the lake or chill out. Many do not even set foot in the cemeteries. Thinking of loved ones who have passed on is the farthest thing from their minds. It is all fun and games and recreation and going to the lake to declare the beginning of summer.
In the ideal world, we truly memorialize our loved ones. We remember them with reverence and fondness. We place flowers to decorate their graves and give it some thought. For years my family went every year to the cemetery with Mother and Daddy. Mother had her jars or cans all ready for Memorial Day, and all she had to do was pick the flowers and arrange them in the containers. Sometimes she would simply make little nosegays and carefully wrap the stems and tie them so they would stay fresh at least for the day. We always had lots of pink roses and wild flowers available for beautiful bouquets. We spent quite a bit of time walking from grave to grave talking about the importance of our ancestors and loved ones. I think there were 32 in all, including infants and small children who had died.
It was during one of those trips to the cemetery with my four sisters that it dawned on me that I am the only one of the five of us who had not lost a child in death. What a sad day it must be for them to think back of their children dying. It must be almost unbearable. What strength they must have to endure such hardship and sorrow.
Memorial Day is a day we should especially remember our veterans who have died in service to their country. I thank and respect those Boy Scouts, and VFW and American Legion members and others who arise early to place all those flags on graves, and then remove them at sunset to be placed again next year to honor those heroes whose memories we cherish.
Every year when we had Jim's Marine reunions, at the ending of our gatherings was a memorial service for those who had died. Each year we added a few more names to the memory board and a few more pictures of those deceased. It sounds morbid, but it was comforting to the widows present. These special old veterans remembered the good times they shared in the otherwise tragic happenings of each day during the battles of Tarawa, Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima. There are so few of that group left (if any) and those who are still living find it harder and harder to travel, that we no longer hold those special Marine reunions. We just remember them in our hearts.
Seven years ago my husband, Jim, died a few days before Memorial Day. Because of the holiday we were not able to hold his memorial service until the day after Memorial Day. It was a very difficult day, but when I looked at all the beautiful flowers that others had left on their family's grave, I felt comforted because so many, many families had gone through the very same sadness and loss that I felt. Death of a loved one is something we all have to face sooner or later and we draw comfort and peace from others and our Heavenly Father and the knowledge that we will see our loved one again.
Knowing that Jim had the Holy Spirit in his heart made it bearable, because I know He went to heaven.
Memorial Day is truly a patriotic holiday and deserves to be honored by placing flowers and Old Glory on the graves of servicemen. We feel a sense of pride by seeing how many, many of our service people have given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy in this great country.
We certainly do not have to wait until Memorial Day every year to honor and think of our loved ones. Any time is a good time. Three of my sisters visited us recently.We laughed and talked non-stop. We recalled wonderful stories about our youth (and each other) that paid tribute to Mother and Daddy and how we were raised and how precious life was and is. It was a memorable day. It was a way of placing flowers at a grave ... and remembering.
Whether we spend the weekend at the lake or at home with a cook-out or simply visiting with family and friends, we need to take time to remember those who have passed on. At the close of Memorial Day, our family traditionally froze homemade ice cream and just visited. This year we were invited to friends who did a cookout, and when I say cookout, I mean they had everything you could imagine for an indoor picnic. We (my great-grand-daughter and I) contributed our little bit by making a batch of these easy cookies. I have shared them before, but they are so good and enjoyable to make.
Landry's Favorite Cookies
1 cup soft shortening
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/2 cup Rice Krispies
1/2 cup oatmeal
1/2 cup coconut (optional)
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
1/2 cup butterscotch chips
1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)
Cream shortening, sugars, egg and vanilla. Stir in sifted dry ingredients. Then add oatmeal, Rice Krispies, coconut, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and pecans. Using medium dipper, place dough on ungreased cookie sheet and bake 15 minutes in 350-degree oven. Makes about four dozen cookies.
P.S.: My 14-year-old great-granddaughter, Landry, helped me write this article and suggested this recipe again. She will be visiting all this month. What a joy and pleasure and happy experience for both of us.
