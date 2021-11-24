Are you getting ready for Christmas? Think about it.
Thanksgiving is hardly over before we start the preparation for Christmas. Black Friday starts the frantic mood. We rush here and there to find the best bargains and stand in line for what seems like hours to pay for our purchase. We are all so busy. Whew … where did the time go? Seems like only yesterday that we finally packed away all of last year’s Christmas stuff and put it in storage. Now it is time to pull it all out again and start over with the decorating.
There is so much to be done, and so much we want to do, and so many demands put on us with school programs, church activities and parties. No matter how well organized we are, there is usually some slip-up or some unplanned meeting to attend.
There is the house to get ready and the decorations to put up, inside and out. There are all those Christmas cards to mail with the letters that we write only once a year. Are we making Christmas preparations just too complicated for our own good? And in doing so, are we missing the real spirit of Christmas? Have we forgotten the reason for the season?
In olden times we hung our socks on Christmas Eve. The next morning we would get an orange and huge red delicious apple and a peppermint stick. Maybe a whistle or a little gift, but nothing like the lavish gifts today that have become the norm. We were happy to get anything.
I believe in my heart that the old way was better. Most, if not all, gifts were homemade lovingly. There was none of this last minute rush to shop so the receiver didn’t get duplicates of what they already had. There were no such things as duplicates. If so, they were still appreciated.
One of my favorite Christmas gifts was Margaret, a doll made of white flour sacks. Mother (Santa’s helper) embroidered the eyes and made yarn hair and a pink dress for her to wear. I still have Margaret, and she comes each year to visit on Christmas and sits under the tree. Granted, she has the limber neck and the cotton stuffing has packed until it is difficult for her to sit up well, but she still has bright blue eyes and is a charming reminder of the wonderful Christmases we used to enjoy.
Years ago, we had only natural cedar trees that we cut out in the pasture. We put the tree up and decorated it only a few days before Christmas. Otherwise, it would get too dry. Nowadays, the trees are brought up from the basement or down from the attic and ready and lighted from Thanksgiving on, and some even earlier. Everything is artificial, including the enchantment.
It seems to me that some of the Christmas magic is gone because we start so early. By Christmas day, we are tired of the lights and decorations. So the very next day after Christmas, we remove all signs of the special day. We are sick of the hassle, and things out of place, etc. We have allowed the most wonderful holiday of the year to change our real spirit of Christ’s birth.
I felt that we have lost some of the true spirit of Christmas because we no longer make our gifts and decorations and treats. We can pick up the phone and order any food (even an entire meal) without any preparation and shopping. We can have a party and let someone else do it all. We are almost like a guest at our own party. I like the old way better when we baked and made candies and had fun in the kitchen, with little kids and grandmas and everyone working together.
A few days before Christmas we baked lots of cookies and made batch after batch of all kinds of candy. We even made them without a candy thermometer, but learned how to know by a “threat” or hard-boil stage or some other trick. I cannot remember any real failures except one when Mother was teaching me how to make fondant. Something terrible happened — either the fire got too high or we got busy talking and forgot it or something; but, anyway, we never could get the spoon out of the candy. We were never able to form it to dip it in chocolate like we were supposed to.
We kept that fondant around for almost a year. Mother gave it to me for Valentine’s Day in a lovely box. I gave it back to her in a fancy egg at Easter. Finally Mother carved it like a cameo and gave it to me for my birthday in November. It finally wore out. But we had wonderful fun with our failure. I still don’t make really good fondant, but I love making brown sugar divinity and fudge, especially pumpkin fudge, and Aunt Bill’s brown candy. It’s a shame we make it only at holiday time. Candy is great any time of the year. How long has it been since you pulled taffy?
Three years or so ago, I put my recipe for Pink Peanut Candy in my column. That was the beginning of a lovely friendship. An acquaintance saw it in the paper and tried his luck at making it. He called me later and said it was a terrible failure — sticky, inedible. I told him he probably did not cook it long enough, so he poured it back in the kettle and put it on the stove again and went in to take a quick nap. When the house was full of black smoke, he awoke and took it off the stove. He sent me a picture of it and it was black — I mean black. He could not get it out of the kettle even soaking it overnight, and had to use a razor blade to finally clean out the kettle. I would have probably thrown it away and never tried it again, but I told him if he would like a lesson in candy making to come over sometime and I would show him what I do.
Several days later, he arrived with the complete makings for Pink Peanut Candy. It turned out perfect and began a friendship that has brightened both our lives. Here again is the recipe for Pink Peanut Candy. Now I call it Stan’s Candy.
3 cups sugar
1 cup white vinegar
1 cup water
Mix together in medium-sized heavy kettle. Bring to a boil and add:
2 or 3 cups of raw Spanish peanuts
¼ teaspoon red food coloring
Cook over medium heat to “hard ball stage” (when a bit of the candy I dropped in a little dish of ice water becomes hard against the edge of the bowl.) Remove from heat and add:
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon butter
Dash of salt
Beat in kettle until candy begins to turn pinkish and you hear it plop and becomes sticky. Pour and spread onto 10-by-14-inch buttered, edge pan (it spreads easier if you warm the pan a little in a low oven while you beat the candy). Cool and break into pieces. Hint: The candy will thicken as it cooks, so wait until it settles somewhat in the kettle before checking for hardness in the bowl of water.
Good luck. Many happy memories. Remember the reason for the season.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
