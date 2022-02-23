Do you use your time wisely? Think about it.
We have all heard the saying, “Do not waste time, for it is the stuff of which life is made.” How true. How true.
As I write this, it is snowing, so I am pretty much confined to my house. At first I thought about something productive to do ... but that didn’t last long. I decided to do something fun and do just what I want to do. I went through my “Crumbs of Food for Thought” file and ran across this suggestion. So I will share with you how to spend each day wisely and enjoyable.
First of all take time to laugh. If nothing else, laugh at yourself and something goofy or really funny that you have done. I was talking to my sister yesterday on the phone, and she reminded me of a skating incident when we were kids. It was not funny back then but it is funny now.
We lived in the country so had no smooth place to learn to skate. But we got a pair of skates for Christmas because that was the only thing in the world we asked for. We begged to go to town where there was a portable skating rink that was set up occasionally. So Daddy took us on a Saturday.
We were out in the middle of the rink skating from pole to pole and they announced to clear the floor for couple skating. I had to crawl on my hands and knees to get to the side of the rink. I thought it was the most embarrassing thing I would ever experience in my entire life. It wasn’t ... but that is another story. My point is to take time to laugh. It is the music of the soul.
Take time to think, really think about something. I was encouraged to think when I was a kid, and to observe things and question the wonder about them. I still think about some topic every day. It is a source of power, and joy.
Take time to play. No matter our age, we need to take time for fun. Work can be play if we love to do what we are doing. Play is the source of perpetual youth.
Take time to read. I love to read. I read every day especially at bedtime. I can spend an afternoon reading cookbooks and love it. I read my Bible every day with my devotions. I read novels and self-help books. I love Shakespeare. I love comics in the paper.
Knowledge is never wasted. Reading is the fountain of wisdom.
Take time to pray. I cannot imagine what people do without God in their lives.
It is such a necessary part of life to pray, and give thanks in everything. We should be thankful for the problems in our lives too, as that is how we learn. It is a life-changing habit. Prayer is the greatest power on earth. Use that power to make your life more peaceful.
Take time to love and be loved. All my life, I have felt that I am loved. I feel so sorry for people who have never felt that they “belonged.” It must be terrible. We need to love our neighbors as ourselves. Love of family is the most wonderful and enjoyable feeling one can have. And of course friends are important. I have friends who are like family and we miss each other when we are not in touch. Taking time to love and be loved is a God-given privilege. Never abuse that privilege.
Take time to be friendly. I cannot go to a market without seeing someone I know and have to stop and visit. Or see someone I don’t know at all, and talk to them about something ... recipes or bargains or the weather. If I see someone who looks like they need a smile, I make sure I do. We have no idea what their problems might be or why they look unhappy, but expressing friendship can bring out the best in people.
And as I mentioned earlier, we all have friends who are easy to love, but there are people we hardly know who need to feel that they, too, are important to the world. A smile is simply a frown turned upside-down. Being friendly is free, and is the road to happiness. Try it. You’ll like it. And so will the person who sees you smile at them.
Take time to give. Oh, how our world needs the experience of giving and not just getting. There is no better feeling than to help someone in need or being generous. I was always taught, “It is better to give than receive.”
I learned early in life how important it was to share what we had. We were blessed with lots of home-butchered meats and a huge garden and enough of everything we needed. Mother always made plenty of bread to share with anyone who happened by and no one ever left our house hungry. It feels good to give from our hearts. Giving of ourselves makes us feel warm inside. It is too short a day to be selfish.
Take time to work. Work gives so much satisfaction. I was raised working. We all had chores to do and we enjoyed it. And I believe ”no workie ... no eatie,” as grandma reminded us. Work is the price of success.
And last but not least take time to cook. Anyone can make this easy dessert:
1 package miniature marshmallows
1 can (any size) crushed pineapple in syrup
16-ounce container Cool Whip
Grapes or bananas or both
Mix marshmallows and pineapple and juice together and let stand in refrigerator overnight. Than add Cool Whip and fruit. Mix well and serve.
