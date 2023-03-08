Do you have your ducks in a row? Think about it,
As you may know, my brother is quite ill with brain cancer. He is not in pain but is very very tired. He came over two weeks ago for a visit. Because he was so tired, I offered him a fresh bed to take a nap. He said, “I didn’t come over to sleep, I came over to talk.” And talk we did.
He wanted to get all his “ducks in a row” and say what was on his heart. We just sat and listened to him. We had some land business to discuss and a few family stories he wanted to relate. It was a joy but sad, too, because he knows and we know that brain cancer can take many turns. Not he nor any of us know when our time is up. We need to get ready and stay ready.
He is his usual fun and funny self, but much slower. His brain is still alert but he has some trouble articulating. But we listened closely and got his messages. It was a day we will never forget. He is a godly man of faith and feels that he is in a win/win situation. He will take treatments as long as they are helping but when they don’t he knows his days are numbered. He knows he will arrive in Heaven and be with the rest of our family and he is OK with that. He wanted us to know that there is a big difference in giving up and knowing when enough is enough. We agreed with him and his decisions.
After he left, I began to think if I had all my ducks in a row. Jim and I were smart to buy burial plots quite a while before he died. We made all the arrangements with our funeral home and paid in advance for everything. We thought it would be creepy, but it wasn’t at all. It was such a relief to have all our wishes known and Joe was very kind and understanding and treated it like it was part of life, which it is.
When Jim died, all the worry about music and casket and everything was clear to all of our family and made it so easy to carry out the plans. We didn’t have to worry about one thing.
I got busy and brought my trust up-to-date. I had nieces and family come over and let me know what of our treasures they would enjoy. Then I marked them accordingly. They may put them in a huge garage sale after I am gone, but as Bill said, “You won’t know.” I am at peace and feel relieved that I have all my ducks in a row.
I do not mean to sound morbid, but getting arrangements done and documented is a great relief for me and my heirs. I tell them I love them each time I talk to them. They do the same.
Now, I pass on to you the suggestions my brother gave me. Get your ducks in a row and do your planning now while you are able and alert. Enjoy every minute of your life. Never leave something unsaid that needs to be said. One cannot live a perfect day without doing something for someone who will never be able to repay. The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit ... or enjoy the fruits those trees produce.
He knows that as tools become rusty, so does the mind. So do your thinking and planning before you need to. Communication is to a relationship what breathing is to maintaining life. I am 12 years older than Bill, so I am still the “boss.” He was reminded to not ridicule or mock his elders. Much too soon we will know how it feels. He says that living is so simple, but we often over-think and try to make life so complicated.
We had the pleasure, yes pleasure, of taking Bill to Tulsa for his appointment last week. We talked all the way to Tulsa from Pawnee about eating pancakes when his appointment was over. While he was with the oncologist, we looked up pancake places on our cellphone. There was one within a few blocks of where we were parked. As soon as he came out of the office, we high-tailed it to IHOP and ordered pancakes. By the time our order arrived, he just couldn’t eat. He took about three bites and drank part of his juice and that was all he could get down. It was a joy to be with him anyway, and I know he liked the visit and joking as always.
Bill knows, and we know too, that illnesses are a part of life. We must make the most of every day we live. He is not depressed, just tired. Not tired of living nor the treatments, just tired.
He has wonderful doctors and he said the hospital is so caring and the nurses are so well trained and kind. He really does not complain at all ... just tired.
We have had a lot of cancer in our family. I have already lost my precious mother, and my older brother and sister to cancer. The sister just older than me has leukemia, as well as a nephew and great nephew. I don’t dread it if I have cancer because we have experienced so much of it. It does affect the person’s health, but not necessarily their minds. My family is a happy, positive bunch and a great inspiration to me. Hope never abandons us, we abandon it. Life goes on. Love remains.
Many (most) of us have or will experience cancer or other catastrophic disease in our lifetime. My family is no different. It is a blow but something that must be endured. Friends will help you understand and support you in your need. You must do the things you think you cannot do. But you can and you will.
Please forgive me for going on and on and on about my brother and our family. Right now that is about all that is on my mind. I pray continually for God’s peace and comfort and God is hearing my prayers.
My recipe this week is not my recipe at all, but my friend’s. It was voted best in show at a recent chili contest. He brought some over for me and I have to agree it is much better than mine, and I thought mine was pretty good. His is wonderful.
Stan’s “Lick Your Lips” Chili
2 pounds chili meat
1 large white onion, chopped very fine
Pace Picante Sauce (Medium), 16 ounces
2 cans ranch style beans (zesty red pepper)
1 can tomato sauce (15 ounces)
1 can diced petite tomatoes
1 package Williams Seasoning (chipotle) for 2 pounds meat
Cook meat and onions. Add seasoning and rest of ingredients. Simmer 15 minutes. Eat and lick your lips.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
