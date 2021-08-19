This past Tuesday, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County completed its final day of Lunch Bunch, wrapping up our fourth year holding the program. It was a great summer filled with community, volunteerism, and plenty of smiles shared along the way. This year, the library provided over 1,500 meals at Champion Park Gym, alone.
What is Lunch Bunch?
Lunch Bunch is the library’s annual summer feeding program. The library collaborates with local community organizations to provide free, nutritious meals and snacks to anyone ages 18 and under.
How did it get started in Enid?
In 2018, the children’s librarian at the time, Miss Karen, ran across a statistic on the Oklahoma Department of Libraries’ website (ODL). It was that one out of four kids in Oklahoma were food insecure. ODL requested libraries get involved. Enid Public Schools was providing lunches throughout June, and the library jumped in to cover July to the beginning of the school year.
How does Lunch Bunch work?
Planning begins early every year and any librarian helping with Lunch Bunch takes a class on food safety and storage guidelines. In light of the pandemic, this class has been an online presentation the last several years.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma provides the meals to distribute every weekday (75 meals/day at each location). Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma helps store the food and milk, and the Enid Parks & Recreation Department provides use of the Champion Park Gym. The last several years, Enid Transit has also offered free rides to each location.
With the pandemic, the sack lunches were all grab-and-go.
What was involved?
A lot of counting and prep! Our fearless leader, Librarian Lee, managed shipments of meals at Loaves & Fishes, rotating stock daily, picking up the day’s meals, and prepping for the upcoming week. That also meant ordering stock for the next shipment. Then it was time to pack the accompanying lunch bags with shelf stable items, making sure each meal had the proper nutrients and components.
Then it was time to distribute the lunches to two sites! With four rolling coolers and boxes aplenty, the library distributed lunches at Champion Park Gym from noon to 12:45 p.m. and the New View Apartments from 1-2 p.m. The program ran every weekday from Tuesday, July 6 to Tuesday, Aug. 17.
A BIG, heartfelt thank you goes out to Librarian Lee! Lee was the face of Lunch Bunch whose hard work and guidance was vital in running the program, training the staff, and organizing the volunteers. We couldn’t have done it without you, Lee!
And a big thank you to our community partners: the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes, Enid Parks & Recreation and Enid Transit. Thank you as well to the teen volunteers and library staff for taking shifts and distributing lunches this summer.
It takes a community, and we truly appreciate all of the helping hands! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
