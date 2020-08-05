The southern and western sky, well, we've been close for quite a long while.
As for the northern and eastern skies, we wave at each other now and then. Say hello.
It's nothing against you, north and east. You're splendid directions, really. It's just that when I saw the west — I don't know what happened, exactly — there was like this instant connection. As far as the south — the south is a place of mystery. The place where objects seldom to be seen in the Northern Hemisphere hide.
One borne of romance, one of intrigue.
Poetic language aside, I've never been a real fan of the northern and eastern night skies. Part of that might be because of circumstance.
The last two houses my family has had in Nebraska both face the south. At our house in Lincoln (which really mainly faces southeast), from our second-story parents' bedroom, we could faintly see some southern constellations rise over the cityscape. There is a street light between our property and the neighbor's, which blocks the view a bit. So, a better view would be from the backyard, where, usually looking above or to the west, there would be a good many things to see. I remember watching Hale-Bopp almost straight out toward the northwest. I do remember some things in the northern or northeast sky, but either things were harder to see or I just didn't really care to look that way much.
At the last place I lived here in Enid, there was basically an unobstructed view of the western sky all the way to the horizon, and there were many nights where I would go out and look at Venus and various other stars and planets. And of course, the sun sets in the western sky, and who doesn't love Oklahoma sunsets?
As I alluded to earlier, the southern sky is a place of intrigue. It's near the heart of the galaxy, so you can pick up quite a bit if you have a big enough telescope. And then of course the constellations and stars we never see in the north lurk in that direction. Like Crux, the southern cross, and Canopus and Alpha Centauri, the second and third brightest stars in the sky.
It is with yearning I look to the southern sky, and I wonder as I look to the west.
But, perhaps it is time I gave the north and east another chance.
