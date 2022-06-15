Do you look for the same qualities in your husband that your father had? Think about it.
For several years I have written about my father’s great qualities of honesty, hard work, integrity, Christian teachings and how fun and wise he was. He told wonderful stories of early Indian Territory (before Oklahoma became a state, the eastern part was known at Indian Territory). He had seen cattle trails and wagon ruts that went across pastures to springs that were shared by all the neighbors. He knew where every stage coach station was located and a little about their routes.
I always admired his work ethic. He worked early to late to support and educate seven children. We worked right along side him and learned from him. As we worked he told stories and talked about life and how to live it. He and Mother were certainly a team. They planned everything together.
Daddy had been a rural school teacher until his family grew and he could no longer support us all on that salary. He then became a farmer/rancher and acquired quite a bit of land to run his cattle on.
After Mother died, I was willed some of that land they had acquired over the years. I thanked Daddy and told him I thought he was extremely generous with the gift.
He told me, “You kids worked hard, almost like hired hands, and Mother and I could not have been as successful without your help. You earned that land. You enjoy that land. It is well deserved.”
I never thought of driving that little Ford/Ferguson tractor as work. I plowed, harrowed and cultivated crops but never thought of it as anything but helping make a living and being part of a family. That is what families do ... they all work together.
When I met Jim (it was a God thing that brought us together), I was looking for the same qualities in a life partner/husband that I had seen in my father. Daddy gave his approval and even told me I could probably look the world over and never find another man as good as Jim. I must say, I agreed with Daddy. Jim was the prefect husband for me. He was always thoughtful, kind, joyful and appreciative of anything I did for him. He had a dedicated work ethic and was never late for work in all his years at Champlin Refinery. He was the cleanest, neatest man I ever knew. I am sure that was his Marine Corps training, but I never had to pick up a sock or towel after him. He took charge of his own things and cleaned up after himself.
Jim was truly a part of my family. I always said he married me because he thought I could bake wild blackberry cobblers like my sister, Marjorie. That was one thing he was wrong about. No one can make cobblers like she did. He had an instant attachment to my brother, Bill, and they became exactly like brothers, not brothers-in law. I was so fortunate. He called all my sisters “Sis” and really thought of them that way. He loved Mother and Daddy almost more than he did his own father. His mother died when he was a baby, so my mother was the only mother he really ever knew. He appreciated their kinship.
The similarities of Jim and Daddy go on and on. Both loved their families and were always pleasant and thoughtful of others. Both told wonderful stories. Both were interested in Oklahoma history. Both were elders in their churches. Both were generous to a fault. Both gave money anonymously to worthwhile causes. It was only after Daddy died that we found out he had bought every ham for every funeral dinner in his little church for as far back as anyone could remember. One year, the city of Pawnee was going to cancel the annual July 4th fireworks because of lack of funds. Daddy donated the money because he thought every kid should enjoy fireworks to celebrate their freedoms.
Both Daddy and Jim enjoyed life. They enjoyed traveling (mostly coming home after a trip) and good food, being outdoors in nature, riding horses, singing and telling their stories. They seemed to draw a crowd every time they sat down to relax. They both enjoyed cattle. Jim was not nearly as good as Daddy, but he tried hard to learn all about ranching.
When Father’s Day rolls around this Sunday, I will be thinking lovingly of my daddy and my husband. Both were perfect fathers who would do anything in the world for their country and their families. Both deserve to be honored and respected. Sadly, both are deceased now. I miss them terribly.
My great-granddaughter who is still visiting me lost her wonderful father on her 13th birthday. This has been a sad time for her, knowing that nobody or anything will ever take his place. Father’s Day is especially meaningful for her. She doesn’t have years and years of memories like I and many others do.
Jim and Daddy both loved Mother’s and my cooking. Jim’s favorite was coconut cream pie. Daddy’s was cherry or blackberry. One cannot go wrong on either of those.
Coconut Cream Pie
First, the crust: Mother made great pie crust and always used lard or Crisco. She made huge batches with the salt, flour and shortening, and kept the dry ingredients in a tight jar where it was cool. Then she added water and proceeded as usual. I love to make pie crust but often opt for the frozen crusts because they are so simple and much quicker.
Now for the pie filling:
2 cups milk
2 eggs separated
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup flour
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup coconut
Separate eggs. Beat yolks and add milk. Bring to almost boiling on medium heat. Stir in sugar, flour and salt that have been sifted together. Boil three minutes until thick. Stir in vanilla and most of coconut. Pour into baked pie shell. Top with meringue made by beating egg whites to froth, adding three tablespoons sugar and beating to stiff peaks. Spread over pie filling and sprinkle with rest of coconut. Bake in slow oven until golden brown.
Happy Father’s Day to all fathers everywhere. You are loved and admired.
