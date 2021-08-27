When I was hosting observatory open houses in college, and really at any time I’ve interacted with the public about astronomy, one of the more difficult topics to explain is the solar system’s position in the galaxy.
Here is the best way I can explain the structure of our galaxy, and our position therein. It is borrowed from an astronomy book of some sort, though I can’t remember which one.
Imagine you are sitting in your house on a rainy day, looking out through the window. There are many raindrops on the window pane. Despite that, you can still see outside — to the grass, the trees, other houses on your street, and maybe even farther down the street than that.
You, sitting there in your bedroom, are the Earth, or you standing upon the Earth. The raindrops on the window are the stars closest to Earth — let’s call it the stellar neighborhood. A tree in your neighbor’s yard is a luminescent, pink and purple nebula many light years away from Earth. See that fire hydrant down at the corner? That’s another nebula even farther away.
Your eyes lift and you see a dark cloud roll across the sky near the horizon. That represents a different galaxy altogether.
In reality, these raindrops — these closest stars — are maybe 5-10 light years away; the “trees” — nebulae, clusters of stars and so on — are hundreds of light years distant. And then that dark cloud you see over the horizon — the Andromeda Galaxy — is 2 million light years away.
To look deep into the cosmos, we have to look beyond our raindrop-coated window pane. Billions of stars and gas and dust hide the other side of the galaxy from us, as any creatures living on that side are likely unable to observe us. It is much easier to see above the galactic plane, where other faraway galaxies await our gaze.
These are places where humanity from Earth has never touched, and very well may never touch. Likewise, beings from these galaxies may look upon ours, wondering if planets similar to theirs populate our galaxy with intelligent life.
Perhaps one day, a bright, warm sun — a means to travel to other worlds across the galaxy — may burn from our earthly window panes the familiar stars that dot its structure.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
