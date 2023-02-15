How is the state of your union? Think about it.
We heard our president give his “State of the Union” address last week. We may not have agreed with him on every issue, but we were wise to hear him and debate the good and bad, or truth and untruth.
It occurred to me that our lives are much the same way. We may not agree with our life partner all the time, but can we disagree without being disagreeable?
For several years, my husband was of a different political party than I was. I cannot remember a single time we disagreed on the person we were going to vote for. The same went for any political issue that arose. We discussed every personality and every recommendation that was made and made up our own minds.
It occurred to me that we need to look at our own state of our unions and see if there might be something that could be improved and worked on. We have seen couples that argue about everything. Who takes the trash out and when. Who does the laundry and what method they use.
Who picks up what. Who clears the dinner table. Who sweeps the garage. Who cares for the lawn and do they do it right or just haphazardly.
They can disagree on menus and/or where to eat. Household furniture can even cause arguments and confusion. What color. What style. Where it should be placed. Comfortable or for show. Leather or cloth. Style. And heaven knows how to choose when deciding about appliances and televisions and cabinets, etc. Everything can be a choice and a chance for disagreement.
Or, everything can be a choice to compromise and be agreeable. I know they say that opposites attract, but there needs to be some things that both parties agree on before they take a serious step, like marriage.
I know this sounds impossible, but my husband and I agreed on everything. I cannot remember even one argument we had. Not one! We talked about everything and decided what was best for our home and family.
We have other relationships in our lives besides marriage. We have our church affiliation. Our neighbors. Our businesses. Our grocery stores. Our bedtimes and wake-up times. Our houses cold or hot. Our steaks rare or well done. The lists of choices go on and on. We don’t have to agree with everything everybody does to enjoy their company and friendship.
Sometimes I feel almost guilty because I use so many of my mother’s clippings in my columns. She was a person who always looked for ways to better herself and see good in everyone.
She conveyed that to all of us kids and we are all agreeable and truly love each other. The little trip we took at Christmastime was an example. It was the best three days of my life and they feel the same way. Three sisters with completely different families, households, beliefs and customs came together to simply love each other and remember old times.
I started this paragraph talking about Mother’s clippings and got side-tracked. In her “stuff” she had wonderful articles and poems and clippings of every kind. One such clipping was this lovely thought. It is not attributed to any author. She may not have penned it, but then she might have, because it sounds just like her.
“We may, if we choose, make the worst of one another. Every one has his weak points. Everyone has his or her faults. We may make the worse of these. We may fix our attention constantly on these. But we may also make the best of one another. We may forgive, even as we hope to be forgiven. We may put ourselves in the place of others, and ask what we should wish to be done to us, were we in their place. By loving whatever is lovable in those around us, love will flow back and life will become a pleasure instead of a pain. And earth will become like Heaven and we shall become not unworthy followers of Him whose name is love.”
Henry Van Dyke wrote, “Every house where love abides and friendship is a guest, is surely home, and home sweet home for there the heart can rest.” Thank God I was raised in a home where love was constant and shown and appreciated by kids and parents all the time in every circumstance. That was the “state of our union” and family.
Aren’t we glad we live in the United States of America with a government by the people and for the people? We can criticize or complain and disagree all we want to, but it is nice to be kind when we disagree and listen to every side of the argument. This is the greatest country in the world. Oh, we may have some faults, but basically it is the best place in the entire world to live and move and have our being. Ask any service man or woman who has fought for this country and they KNOW we were worth fighting for.
This country was settled by immigrants who legally came to this new world and had a sponsor or came through Ellis Island or both. They loved this country, and worked hard to make a living and become a citizen. God bless them ... they are my ancestors. I am grateful they made such a huge sacrifice. Their roots run deep. Mine do, too. What a union!
I got so carried away on my soapbox talking about America that I almost didn’t leave room for a recipe. I hope you like this recipe as much as we do.
Baked Chicken with Pecans
4 to 6 boneless chicken breasts
1 cup Miracle Whip
2 cups diced celery
1 onion, diced fine
½ (or more) chopped pecans
3 cups cooked rice
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
Combine Miracle Whip with celery, onion, cooked rice, soup and salt. Lay chicken in the bottom of a shallow casserole dish that has been sprayed with vegetable oil. Pour the rice mixture over chicken. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. If the chicken breasts are large, I cut them in strips before making casserole.
