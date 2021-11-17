In my stargazing experience, there are rewards for staying up way past your bedtime.
Take this Friday, for instance.
Starting at about midnight, a lunar eclipse will begin, which will last all the way until about 6 in the morning. It will be the longest lunar eclipse this century.
However, it won’t technically be a total lunar eclipse, as about 99% of the moon will be within Earth’s umbra — the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow.
As a little refresher, a lunar eclipse occurs whenever the Earth is lined up between the Moon and the Sun. The darkening you see on the Moon is the Earth’s shadow enveloping it. Oftentimes, especially during total lunar eclipses, the Moon is bathed in a blood-red glow. The red-glow phase usually doesn’t last too long.
According to NASA, the penumbral eclipse — meaning when the Moon starts to enter the outer part of Earth’s shadow — starts at 12:02 a.m., and then partial eclipse — when the Moon enters the umbra — starts at about 1:19 a.m. The Moon will start turning red at 2:45 a.m., with the eclipse hitting its peak at 3:03 a.m. From there, the red color will fade until it is no longer visible, at about 3:20 a.m. The partial eclipse ends at 4:47 a.m., and the Moon will fully exit the Earth’s shadow at 6:04 a.m.
All this means that if you are a dedicated stargazer or amateur astronomer, you’ll have to get some sleep early and prepare to stay up a while.
If you’ve never seen a lunar eclipse of any kind before, I would highly suggest you make it a priority. To get the full experience, you could certainly stay up all six hours. My personal suggestion is, you can probably afford to get that extra hour of sleep and wait until the Moon enters the umbra after 1. The real go-time will probably be around 2:30 a.m., lasting till about 3:30. If you would like to view any portion of the eclipse and don’t want to stay up all night, I would set the alarm for about 2 a.m.
The Moon will be high overhead in the southern sky, so there should be no trouble with viewing this particular event.
Provided the weather cooperates of course, which it should — skies are forecast to be mostly clear, with the temperature dipping into the lower-30s. So, make sure to bundle up.
I would encourage you to take advantage of this great opportunity.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.