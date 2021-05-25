After we’ve endured so many months of masks, lockdowns and limitations, Garfield County Master Gardeners invite everyone to take advantage of a great opportunity to get out in the fresh air, relax and enjoy the 2021 Garden Tour 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 4, and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5.
Highlighting five of Enid’s creative garden spaces, the tour brings together enthusiastic, creative gardeners. The Garden Tour has two community roles: education and philanthropy. You’ll have an opportunity to learn about plants and view design concepts. A portion of the funds raised by the Garden Tour support the Ron Robinson Memorial Horticultural Scholarship, awarded yearly to a student majoring in agriculture/horticulture at Oklahoma State University.
Tickets are $10 for adults and children 13 and older. Children 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. Advance tickets will be available June 3 and June 4, at the Garfield County Extension Office at 316 E. Oxford in Enid, during regular business hours, 80 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at any of the featured properties either day of the tour and are good for both days. You can begin the tour at any of the locations.
The OSU Extension Center Demonstration Garden is one of the Garfield County Master Gardeners’ project settings. Examples of Oklahoma Proven perennials, annuals, shrubs and trees can be seen within that landscape. A pocket prairie garden and two keyhole gardens are unique to the Garfield County OSU Extension property. On the west side of the Demonstration Garden, the Children’s Garden continues to be a work in progress, with several new colorful and delightful features.
The featured residential garden locations are 1711 Kiowa Drive, 317 Westwood Road, 1513 W. Wynona and 1111 W. Wynona. Each location has its own personality, and the tour represents a wide variety of garden settings and ideas.
All will enjoy live musical entertainment at select gardens on Friday evening. Saturday morning, Gaillardia Pottery will have a display of large ceramic pots for sale, and Linda Stong will be selling ceramic works. Garfield County Master Gardeners will offer mini gardening workshops/demonstrations at tour locations.
The gardens on the tour present interesting lifestyle design options for socializing: water features, trees, shrubs, large planted containers, walkway material, arbors and mulch. Bring a pad and pencil to take notes along the tour observing plants with many variations in color and texture, as well sun or shade requirements. The tour offers an opportunity to speak with enthusiastic local gardeners and learn from their individual experiences. You’ll have a chance to bring questions or any special concerns regarding your own gardens and look for ideas to harvest from this year’s Garden Tour for your own back or front yard.
Celebrate the beauty and wonder of spring in our community as you enjoy the company of fellow garden lovers. Come join us and have fun. For more information, watch the Garfield County Master Gardeners Facebook page – Events.
