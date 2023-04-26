Do you have little rules you live by daily? Think about it.
We all will want to edit this list to reach a happier, more fulfilled life for ourselves.
First: Hug one another. There are people in our world who never get a hug. I have heard that we all need at least three hugs a day to be mentally healthy.
Next: Laugh out loud. Even if I did not exercise, I would go to the gym every day because we laugh out loud about everything. We joke around a lot and the laughter does as much for our bodies as the exercising. When certain people don’t show up it is very quiet and we miss them. We are a very close bunch and care for each other. Laughter soothes the soul and helps digest our food.
Love one another. That does not mean we have to LIKE them, but we must love them.
Would life be worth living if it were not for love? There are many, many kinds of love. There is the love for siblings, family, friends, our Heavenly Father and spouses. Each is very important.
Give to others first. We are not talking about the IRS here. We should give to those in need. It breaks my heart to see people hungry. It hurts me to see those animals on television who are discarded and left along with no shelter or food. When we clothe, feed and think of others first, we honor God and feel better ourselves.
Tell the truth. A lie is an abomination to the Lord. Our word should be a bond just as much as a signed document. Sad to say it does not always work that way. Even documents can be reversed or broken. Be truthful about money matters and pay bills that we owe.
Forgive and forget. This is difficult to do sometimes. Forgiving is not for the other person. It is for our own peace and joy. Often we have trouble forgiving ourselves for what transpired. A grudge is a heavy load to carry. Forgive, forget, and get on with your life.
Keep your promises. That goes for things we say we will do and things we say we will not do. If we tell someone we will help, that is an obligation. Someone is counting on us and depending on our assistance. To let them down is a form of being dishonest.
Always say I love you. We all know of people who wish they had said it more often when they have lost a loved one in a tragedy. We cannot express our love often enough. Our hearts long for one more chance to say, “I love you.” Even if we have said it a million times a day, we wish we could say it one more time.
Respect one another. I am surprised to see people who have never been taught to talk respectfully. Manners and respect are simply thinking of the comfort and kindness of others. It is as easy as saying please and thank you. It is not interrupting when others are talking. It is putting their needs and feelings first. It is opening a door. It is thanking the door opener. It is having empathy for people in wheel chairs or using other health aids.
Say our prayers. For the life of me I cannot understand how people accept the death of a loved one or even drive down the highway without knowing that God is with them. Prayer is not just getting on our knees to petition God. It is knowing He is near us all the time. And prayer is as easy as talking to a very close friend. If we worry, we are not praying. If we are praying, we do not worry.
Sing, laugh, and dance! One of the things on my bucket list is to learn to dance. I sing a lot, I laugh a lot, but I cannot dance. Oh, I could dance with my Jim because I knew his every move, but if someone else asked me to dance, I just cringed. Is it too late for me? Never!
Be thankful. That I am! How can we live in a country like America and not be thankful? How can we survive our days with all our blessing and not be thankful? No matter what we have or do, there is always someone worse off than we are. We must be grateful and thankful for every little thing we are and have.
Be kind to one another. I am around people every day who are kind and thoughtful. However, kindness is becoming almost a lost art as people think only of themselves. Don’t let that happen to us. We should be compassionate, kind and merciful to all those around us.
Share! I was raised in the country during the Great Depression and World War II, when no one had any money, but we had love and learned to share. Many times Mother would send us to the cellar to get a jar or two of fruit or vegetables to give to neighbors in need. She never made them feel like they were needy but they always accepted her gift. It was just natural to us.
Smile! Some people go around like grumpy cat and look sour all the time. The best face lift one can have is to smile. Speak to people and smile. It will lift their spirit, and ours too.
Now, how is all that for advice to have a wonderful life? But do as I say, not as I do! I will admit I don’t always follow these rules, but I would be blessed if I did and so would others.
We were blessed this week with good news about my brother. His tumor/cancer is shrinking and he is feeling better. Thus, we are all feeling better. After his appointment we went out to eat. We were so excited we could hardly eat. All we wanted to do was praise God and be thankful for a good prognosis. Throughout all his treatment, we have all stayed strong and in faith believing he would have courage enough to endure what he had to endure. It has paid off. He is not completely healed, but his doctor has positive hopes that he will enjoy quality time in the future. Praise God!
During these busy spring months, warm your soul with this easy meal.
Stan’s Super Supper
½ pound lean hamburger
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons flour
1 can creamed corn
1 can tomato soup
Shredded cheese
1 cup small macaroni
Cook hamburger with onion and pepper. Stir in flour and mix well. Add corn and soup. Meanwhile, cook macaroni until done. Drain macaroni and add to hamburger mixture with cheese. Stir until cheese melts and serve. Can anything be easier? And Stan just loves it. Enjoy.
