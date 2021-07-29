This afternoon, as I was in my office at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, writing this very article, a visitor came in to the museum who wanted to meet me. This is nothing uncommon, but the reason for the visit might be the single biggest coincidence of my entire life.
Last week, as I was going through different interesting objects from our collection, I came across some clay pipes that had belonged to Nicu “Little Nick” DeBarcsy. If you weren’t aware, Little Nick was a circus performer at the Campbell Circus that wintered near Drummond, where he was billed as the “Smallest Perfect Man on Earth.” I thought the clay pipes were fascinating and I loved the story, so I began quietly researching the topic in my free time.
Well, this afternoon, I was visited by Mr. Richard Campbell, a cousin of longtime Railroad Museum founder Watermelon Campbell, and descendant of the Campbell brothers, who ran the circus from Drummond. He came in out of the blue to visit with me about the rather complicated and confusing history of the family circus, and I am certainly glad he did! We talked for the better part of an hour about his family history, the far-reaching Campbell family and their many cousins.
It was all very interesting to me, not just because I had sat down to write about this little Oklahoma circus, but also because of how interconnected Oklahoma history can be sometimes. One of the Campbells, William Parker Campbell, was the “father” of the Oklahoma Historical Society, which was formed out of the Oklahoma Territorial Press Association in 1893, based on William Parker Campbell’s recommendation. Today, the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is operated by Oklahoma Historical Society.
The branch of the Campbell family who ran the circus based out of the Drummond area, however, is where things can get a little bit confusing. In the late-19th and early-20th centuries, one of the bigger traveling circuses of the time was the Campbell Brothers Circus, based out of Fairbury, Neb. They had been wintering in Fairbury since the mid-1880s. By 1893, some members of the Campbell family had made the Cherokee Outlet Land Run, and ended up with family farms scattered west of Enid.
Were the circus here in Oklahoma and the one up in Nebraska the same circus? Well, yes and no! According to Richard Campbell from my conversation a few moments ago, the Campbell Brother Circus based in Nebraska and the Campbells Circus in Oklahoma were both owned by members of the same family, but were not officially the same circus. The Campbell Brothers Circus in Nebraska would eventually go bankrupt and the Campbells down in Oklahoma would purchase much of the stock, wagons, tents, etc., from their cousins to the north. This happened around 1911 or 1912. The circus would continue to exist in some form or another into the 1920s.
One of the performers in the Campbell Circus, Nicu “Little Nick” DeBarcsy, was a little person, who was the son of the bearded woman and the strongman. He was born in 1885 and died on July 31, 1976. A number of Little Nick’s personal items made their way to the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center’s collection, including some photographs and some of his old pipes.
Richard Campbell also told me that his father would take a box of cigars to Little Nick’s home on a regular basis, and Richard had the great pleasure of doing so for a number of years after his father was no longer able. In some of the historic photographs of the Campbell Circus, you can see Little Nick with a cigar clenched in his teeth, proudly astride a small pony.
History is a funny thing. Growing up, I saw my own personal family history as something small and insignificant to any larger story outside my family. It was important and meaningful to me, but I never believed anyone truly cared one way or another if I sat and talked with them about it. But, in reality, all history is a tapestry woven together of many fine threads. Each thread is an individual story about people like Little Nick, the Campbells and even Jake Krumwiede. When threads are missing, we don’t always see the full picture. The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is collection of those stories. It’s the story of us, for all of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.