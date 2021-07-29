Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Jake Krumwiede is executive director of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.

•• The News & Eagle has traditionally published personal opinions of writers and readers through editorials, columns and letters to the editor on its Opinion and other pages. The opinions shared are those of the writers and not the newspaper.

•• Submit your opinion for publication to editor@enidnews.com. Find out more about submitting letters to the editor at https://www.enidnews.com/opinion/.