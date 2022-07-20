Do you make lists of everything? Think about it.
I do. I don’t even have to think about it. I make lists every morning of all the things I want to accomplish that day. I make grocery lists. I make lists of things I want to complete each month. I make lists of where I put things. I make lists of what I have in each drawer. I make lists of things I must take on each trip. I make lists of seemingly everything in my life.
I have a friend who chides me about my lists, but she does it, too. That is why she is always on the lookout for lists to share with me. One of her most recent finds concerns the way one stops worrying and starts living.
First on her list is to be thankful, thankful, thankful, always, always, always. I certainly agree with her. In everything give thanks. That is biblical and is not just a suggestion, but a mandate.
And notice it does not say FOR but IN all things. Even in times of turmoil or trouble or sadness, give thanks. The only way we grow is to have a few stumbling blocks along the way. Failure is nothing more than proof that we have tried. Give thanks for the learning experience. Give thanks for the blessings in our lives, but that goes without saying.
The next suggestion on her list is that love is not what we say, but what we do. It is easy to say we love somebody, but it takes a real Christian to show it in our actions. When our Lord is in control, we exhibit love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These traits show in the way we treat people and the way we live our daily lives.
Don’t let others steal your peace. I have always thought that others cannot make me upset. What I do is my own reaction to what they say or do. I can act or react. It is up to me.
It is OK to be afraid. Just don’t let it control us. When fear strikes, pray. God will take care of us. That is where hope and faith come in. Fear is natural, but so is courage and strength. Use them! Make up your mind that you will not let fear overtake your thoughts.
When I was a little kid, my sister, Marianne, and I were frightened of the dark. Not so much the dark as the coyotes howling in the distance. They sounded real close. There certainly was nothing to be afraid of way out in the country, but that didn’t diminish our panic. We were always together so nothing would harm us, but we always got spooked. How silly we were. But I understand why little kids fear the dark. Imaginations take over and they hear every little sound.
Live in the moment but look forward to what is coming next. Every day is a new day with new adventures to experience. There is always something new to discover and enjoy. New hobbies, yard work, seasons of the year, teaching young people about life’s lessons, cleaning house and finding things I have lost or forgotten about. I am always surprised and look forward to what is around the corner. I am so glad we don’t know what will happen next. It gives us something to look forward to.
Serenity and peace are more important than having to be right. My late husband, Jim, and I both agreed that nothing (and I mean nothing) was worth arguing about. Discussing in a kind manner was fine, but we never brought up past judgments or problems. We always found the best solution and compromised if necessary. Consequently we were always at peace. Can you honestly think of even one subject that is worth spoiling an evening or a relationship for? I can’t!
One important thing on that list was to be patient. Keep in mind that things will get better. “This too shall pass.” In a few days, we will forget all about what upset us. Time will straighten out a lot of problems. Time will let us think things through sensibly. Worry will not help one bit. It will not change one thing. Let life mellow. Be patient.
Integrity is everything. Everything! If we do not have fairness, frankness, honesty, justice, openness, responsibility, sincerity, trustworthiness and uprightness, we are nothing. Whatever happened to a handshake being a bond on a transaction? We have lost so much over the years about honesty and consideration for others. There is so much fraud, trickery, cheating and deceit going on now that it is imperative to have a written, notarized document to do business. Trust is a thing of the past. What a shame.
Another item on our list is: If it is something you love, never give up. How long did it take you to learn to drive a car safely? How long did it take to perfect housekeeping or cooking? How long does it take to form a bond in a family? If those things are important in your life, then never give up and always strive for joy in your surroundings.
And the last things on the list is to let go of what is gone. That has been a challenge for me as I have a tendency to look back at what was. I made a sampler that simply says, “It’s OK.”
My brother told me it is OK to be OK. I cannot change the past. I cannot bring it back. All I have is now. Make the most of it and don’t look back except for inspiration.
This completes the list of things to help us stop worrying and start living. If we could just do all these things, wouldn’t life be just “hunky-dory”?
The recipe this week is one I think you will love as much as I and my friends do. It is quite simple, but your guests will think you have slaved all day creating it.
Turtle Cake
1 package devil’s food cake mix
1 package (four serving size) instant chocolate pudding
1½ cup milk
1 cup chopped caramels (I use Kraft)
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
½ cup pecan pieces
½ teaspoon course salt (optional, but really good)
Combine cake mix, pudding mix, milk and beat until well blended. Spread batter in 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with caramels, chocolate chips and pecans. Sprinkle with salt, if desired. Bake 30 to 35 minutes. Cook in pan a bit before serving. And everything is better with a dollop of ice cream.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.