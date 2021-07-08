I’m a writer at heart, so I’m always particularly excited when the library hosts writing events. Especially when it involves local Oklahoma writers, authors, and storytellers that share their stories — both the ones they tell in their books and the ones they tell of their author journeys.
It’s a great opportunity to meet authors, and this Saturday, July 10th, the Oklahoma Author Panel will host authors across multiple genres to speak about their most recent work and answer questions on the writing (and publishing!) process.
But this event is only one resource the library offers to writers!
First and foremost, we have books. We’re always adding new items to our collection, and recently, we’ve added titles on writing for business, magazines and picture books. We also have manuals on writing research papers, preparing a nonfiction novel, or building suspense. All can be found upstairs on the second floor of the library.
Want to check out an online resource instead? Check out Peterson’s Test Prep to brush up on basic writing skills or find an article for a research paper using EBSCOhost. You can also take 24/7 writing classes online with Universal Class.
We also have a class for teen writers! The Teen Writers’ Club meets every 1st Tuesday and 3rd Friday of the month at 4:30 p.m.
Looking to read more from Oklahoma authors? We have booklists!
One of our biggest author events over the years has been our Enid Author Fest. Started by our Adult Program and Development Coordinator, Margo Holmes, the event is usually held every March (though with the pandemic, we haven’t been able to host the event in 2020 or 2021). About 40 authors set up in the library lobby. If you’ve missed any of our Enid Author Fests, you can find a list of donated titles by participating authors on our catalog under “Booklists” at: https://enid.biblionix.com/catalog/.
Looking for books for young readers? Check out booklists of current Sequoyah Masterlist nominee titles for children, intermediate and high school students.
All available at your library! And don’t forget to attend the Oklahoma Author Panel on Saturday, July 10th at 2:00 p.m. for a discussion, book sale and book signing. Participating authors will include Paula Benge, Mary Coley, Miles Halcomb, Dennis McDonald, Victoria M. Patton, Marsha Kay Oldham, Nancy Chastain, Peggy Chambers and Bobbie Mardis.
We’ll also be giving away bookish door prizes throughout the afternoon!
We invite you to explore all the writing resources available at the library!
