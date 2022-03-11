I love finding old historical pictures when I go thrift shopping. One of my favorite ways to find them is by scouring Instagram stories and posts, hoping for something that’s Victorian, Georgian, or Regency-inspired — especially if it’s a portrait or painting.
My favorite find was a copy of the painting by Jean Honore Fragonard titled, “A Young Girl Reading,” featuring a woman reading a book in a yellow dress. I’ve also managed to snag a few Georgian portraits that currently reside on my bookshelves at home. There’s history there, a story that builds in my writer’s mind and gets my storytelling wheels turning.
It also makes me think of my own history — my family’s story.
This Saturday, March 12, is National Genealogy Day, and whether you’re farther along in your genealogy journey, or — like me — interested in getting started, the library has materials that can help.
Online Research
The best bet to getting starting is to check out the library’s online resources, especially if you’re doing a general search. The library currently has three genealogy databases: Ancestry.com (in-library access only), Heritage Quest Online, and NewsBank’s America’s Genealogy Bank, which can be accessed on the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/genealogy-and-local-history/.
They contain access to U.S. Census records, Freedman’s Bank, genealogy books, and other resources and collections. The page also has links to Dawes Final Rolls and the National Archives.
For those looking for Oklahoma-specific historical pages, be sure to check out Ok2Explore (a searchable index of births and deaths that occurred in Oklahoma) and the Gateway to Oklahoma History (for newspapers and historical photographs). There’s also a link to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Local History Room
Right next door to our Marquis James Room upstairs, you’ll find a Local History Room containing birthing announcements, obituary records and other historical reference items from Enid.
The room also has genealogy reference books and resources. (As a Jane Austen lover, I absolutely loved finding copies of “Debrett’s peerage and baronetage” on the shelves. Something I’ve seen referenced multiple times while reading historical fiction novels.)
For those wanting general information on the history of Enid & Garfield County, more great resources are the earliest editions of Enid newspapers, which are available on the library’s microfilm machines.
Books
And of course, we can’t forget about books! If you’re looking for information on how to get started searching, including what methods and resources to use, be sure to browse our physical collection available on our online catalog (www.enid.biblionix.com/catalog). Search by keyword GENEAOLOGY or type in 929.1.
There’s so much to discover this genealogy day, and the library’s genealogy resources (and their librarians!) are here to help.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
