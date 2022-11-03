If you follow the library’s social media, you may have seen a recent post on the new children’s materials coming to the library.
To support early literacy education, the library is receiving new children’s books as part of the Ready2Read program. The library posted a picture with Librarian Susan, a red cart full of books ready to be placed on the shelf. Even more books are on order, too! The program also supplied the library with a reversible easel, one side for dry erase markers and the other covered in felt for story time sessions.
What is Ready2Read @ Your Library? This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and provides libraries in Oklahoma with early literacy materials and sometimes, even a program.
Part of that programming for the Enid Public Library is a Story Time with Valerie Kimble. Currently residing in Norman, Kimble has co-written articles on early literacy. She has also been a professional storyteller with over 40 years of experience telling stories to all ages, in schools, libraries, Head Starts and other venues.
Fun fact: Kimble is also a retired children’s librarian and trains other educators in the art of storytelling as well!
She’ll be hosting a Story Time for toddlers and preschool students on Wednesday, November 9 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The best part? It’s a great opportunity, too, for local educators to meet Kimble, observe her storytelling technique, and chat with her afterwards.
All local educators, librarians, and teachers are welcome to attend.
Other literacy library programs
Although the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program isn’t part of Ready2Read, it’s also a great resource the library has been providing for many years. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge is something that many libraries nationwide also participate in.
Any reader who hasn’t entered kindergarten yet can be signed up for the program at any time in the children’s department. Then, with a recommended reading list in hand, readers get credit for every book they read (or re-read!) until they get to the 1,000 book benchmark.
Prizes are earned along the way (including books!). Upon graduation from the program, readers receive a certificate, get to ring a bell at the library, and then get their picture on the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten wall for the rest of the year!
It’s a great way to develop a love of reading, learn vocab skills and get to read with family, too — all at your own pace!
There always seems to be something going on at the library, and all community members can find an online calendar of events at enid.okpls.org/events. A printed calendar is also available at the service desk in the library lobby.
The Ready2Read @ Your Library program is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Friends of Libraries in Oklahoma (FOLIO) and is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.