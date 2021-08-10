How do you handle tough times? Think about it.
There is not a one of us who have not experienced tough times at one time or another. Each incident is different and requires different recovery, but we all have them. How we work them out is individual.
This past week has been a trying week for me and my family. We have had three deaths in our immediate family, each tragic and sad. My brother (who is the glue that holds our family together by keeping everyone informed) called and sadly told me that a second-cousin had been shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend. She had two daughters, one who will enter college this fall and one in her early teens. The mother who was killed was a beloved teacher in Pawnee Elementary School.
I am so grateful that my family are all Christians, forgiving and God-fearing. The parents of the young man who did the shooting said he later killed himself. Those parents were devastated, as was our entire family. Those parents visited the parents of my second-cousin and through tears and sobbing, explained the situation. They were embarrassed and saddened and they had lost a family member too so were grieving and their hearts were broken.
They explained (as best they could) their situation. Their son was suffering with an incurable, inoperable brain tumor and had been acting erratic. They never thought in a million years that he was capable of doing something so horrendous. The real cause will never be known, so we must (we MUST) go on and piece our lives together the best we can.
The third death was my nephew, the only son of the sister just older than me. Again, thank goodness we have a God who loves us and does not give us more than we can a handle. I have talked with her every day and she is at peace with the loss. He was found by his grandson on the floor lifeless on Sunday morning. The cause of death was not known, but he was a severe diabetic and recently had his leg amputated just below the knee. He also had other physical problems but that has not been sorted out to my knowledge yet. No matter what the cause was, it is a loss of a sweet young man who loved his family and was so kind and fun.
One other tragedy that happened this week is that a nephew got “worked over” by a bull or cow or steer to the point of breaking his leg in two places, puncturing him with horns and bruised him all over. He was finally able to break free, and his buddy called the ambulance. I have not heard from anyone regarding his recovery for the past few days, but he is a strong, tough rancher who has the strength and fortitude to heal quickly and be back on his horse and working cattle soon. In the midst of the tragic deaths in the family, he is somewhat on his own for company as our hearts are elsewhere.
I have written long enough about my family situation. My mother used to say that big families had big privileges and problems, when someone was talking about the Kennedy family and their many incidents of disease and tragedies. They were strong. And so are we. There are enough of us that we can lean on each other and our faith in God to get us through this. We will overcome and be stronger for it. We also have vowed to keep in better touch with each other and to never fail to tell them we love them.
I have a Facebook friend who regularly sends me words of wisdom and courage. This week she sent me this: “Everything can and will change. You've overcome challenges before. It is a learning experience (and soul searching too). Not getting what you want can be a blessing. (I have to think about that some more.) Allow yourself to grieve but have some fun too.
"Being kind to yourself is the best medicine. (Being alone helps us think things through and trust in God). Other people's curiosity is not worth worrying about and we owe them no explanations of events unless we wish to share all the details. And finally: There is always, always something to be thankful for.”
Thank you Louise. Aren't friends wonderful and can see clearly when we can't.
Another article she sent me (because she knows that I am not thinking too clearly right now, so it is difficult to write a sensible column at this time) was this bit of wisdom.
“There comes a time in life when you must walk away from all the drama (and sadness and sorrow) and walk away from people who create it. (Note to me: This is easier said than done.)
"Surround yourself with people you love who make you see things clearly and can laugh at wonderful memories and forget the bad things of their lives. Focus on the good things and there are many. Count them. Life is too short to dwell on sadness so find things that make you smile and be happy and grateful. Falling down is part of life, getting back up is living.” So live!
Because all of my family know the Lord and keep Him in their hearts, we know where our loved ones are and it makes it all bearable. We will remember the good, and the other will, in time, fade into the distance. We are strong. We know who is in charge of things. We will survive.
Please forgive me for being so down-in-the-dumps in this column. All this is too sudden and new to our family and we just must pull together. We realize that many, many families have lost loved ones in wars and car wrecks and illnesses and their strength gives us strength. In a few days we will all be back to functioning normally and find positive things to do and think about.
This little poem puts things in perspective: “Not for one single day/ Can I discern my way,/ But this I surely know/ Who gives the day/ Will show the way,/ So I securely go.” Amen.
Our friends who live near Breckenridge have the best apple tree and the apples are just dropping off it, so they gave me enough for a bunch of pies, fritters and crisps. I made this and it was wonderful and so easy:
Apple Crisp
4 cups apples, peeled and chopped
3/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon flour
about 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Mix and pour in 8-by-8-inch baking dish. In separate bowl mix: One half cups each oatmeal, brown sugar and flour, and one-fourth cup melted butter. Mix and sprinkle on top of apples. Bake in 350 degree oven for 30 minutes or until apples are cooked. Serve with a dollop of ice cream. Enjoy.
