Do you have technophobia? Think about it.
I do have this dreaded disease. I am afraid of everything technical. Everything! I have never figured out cellphones, computers, desktops, fancy land lines ... everything.
Now remember, I was born when we didn’t even have electricity. I was in high school before the rural electricity came into being. We were one of the first in our neighborhood to have such a wonderful addition to our farm. When we did get electricity, my older brother was in school and taking a class in Stillwater on wiring barns, yard lights, brooder houses, garages and everything, so he did. We had lights everywhere. You probably could have seen us from outer space (if we had known about it then). Daddy and Mother agreed with him and allowed him to practice on any dark place on our farm. It was fine, since we could not use all the “juice” we had to pay for anyway, which was a huge bill of $3 a month.
The house and cellar were the same way. We had a light in every corner of the entire house and closet and nook and cranny and porch and well house with an electric pump for the house and water for the livestock. We lit up the world!
And we had no telephone either until I was about 3 years old. We had one of those wall phones so high on the wall that little kids couldn’t use it. It had an earpiece on a cord and a mouthpiece that one could move up or down to fit the big kids and parents. Our ring was “Long, Short, Long” and all the neighbors knew it. One long ring was for an operator to call outside our eight line group in town or long distance.
We did not use the phone except for emergencies and important calls. None of this calling our school mates to see what sweater in what color we were wearing. People didn’t visit for hours on the phone like we enjoy now (with a phone ALWAYS near us, no matter where we are or how long we will be away from home).
Now we come to the fear of computers. When I left my last job, I was presented a lovely computer as a “going-away present” that did everything I wanted it to do, if I only knew what I wanted. That was the problem. Computers threw everything at me at one time. Toasters do only one thing so I can work that. Hair dryers, check. Beaters, one thing only, and that was to beat cake batter or something.
I learned to cook on a wood stove and did a fair job and loved it. What a huge jump to an electric range with so many knobs and gadgets. Even that is controlled by computer, and not just an oven, but a convection oven too.
I have had the joy and pleasure of writing for the News and Eagle since 1993. I started writing my columns on an old word processor and it did only one thing ... process words. Then I got the real computer with all its functions, and I still have not figured it all out.
For Valentine’s Day and Christmas and probably for every holiday for years, my friend Stan insisted I needed a new computer. He called one of his friends and they figured out what I needed, and in a day’s time, I am sitting here at my desk using my new computer with a new set of updated and important functions. What fun it is (or will be, when I learn what I am doing).
It was his friend, Gary, who coined the word technophobia, as it didn’t take him long to figure out I did not know what I was doing and was afraid to try something new for fear of erasing something important. I declare, I can, I will learn every use it has. I will prove that you can teach an old dog new tricks. Just you watch me!
It is amazing to me how the young kids, even 2 or 3 years old, can work a phone and watch movies, or can program a television show and know all the buttons. When I was learning the basics of my first computer, my 8-year-old granddaughter would help me get started. She would fix it so fast I couldn’t keep up with her actions. All kids now have access to computers and laptops and everything else and they are so comfortable.
Remember, I started to school with a yellow pencil and a “Big Chief” tablet and a bottle of glue and basic necessities. My, how times have changed! I must change with the times.
My father was born in 1904, before statehood. He remembers smoke signals and drum signals of the Pawnee Indians. They used slates in school to write on and do math problems. He always reminded us that he was up-to-date back then and did not go as far back as chiseling on rocks.
He saw many, many changes in his lifetime: horses and buggies to automobiles, smoke signals to cellphones, coal oil lanterns to electric lights, airplanes, messages that go around the world in minutes, landing on the moon, several new elements discovered ... the list goes on and on. But he kept up.
If he could do it, so can I.
I first thought that these “new-fangled” things made me old, but I am beginning to think that I must stay young to communicate with my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “If you snooze, you lose!” And I don’t want to be a loser.
One electric appliance I use often is a slow-cooker. This is great for a bunch served with chips or fresh veggies anytime.
Perfect Sloppy Joes
3 pounds ground beef, browned
1 onion, finely chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
28-ounce can tomato sauce
¾ cup ketchup
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
8 sandwich buns, split
Combine all ingredients except buns in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low setting for eight to 10 hours, or on high setting for three to four hours. Serve on heated buns.
