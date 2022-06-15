When I was little, I wanted to be a graphic designer. There was a graphic designer in my hometown, and every time I passed the sign for their office, I would go on and on about how some day, I was going to work there. My sister brought it up, laughingly, a few months ago. (I must have talked about it more than I thought.)
In any case, I don’t have enough drawing skills to make it in the graphic design world. Give me some components, and I can design a graphic, but actually drawing? Expect stick figures and smiley faces.
My favorite thing, though, is seeing what other people can design and create. So I was pretty thrilled when I heard that an internationally renowned artist based in Cornwall, England, would be visiting the library.
Meier Williams is an equine artist, a textile artist and a professional theatrical costumer, and she’ll be dropping by the Enid Public Library on Saturday, June 18, from 3-5 p.m. Williams will give a brief presentation about her artwork and then participants will be able to create their own mixed-media art piece.
This event is geared towards teens and adults and is guaranteed to be a fun, art-filled afternoon. All experience levels are welcome to join.
Art tutorials (online)
But what if you’re like me and want to learn how to draw something besides a stick figure? That’s the great thing about the library. There’s usually a place to find what you’re looking for. In this instance, the Hoopla Digital Library saved me with Craftsy videos. If you aren’t familiar with Craftsy, it’s a company that features classes and videos to teach creators new skills or how to improve on them.
With Hoopla, you can watch different series of Craftsy videos. From learning how to bake, to making crocheted animals and knitted socks, to watercolor and sketching techniques. Hoopla allows up to 4 checkouts/per month. New to Hoopla? Find out how to login and register on our website: enid.okpls.org/download.
Art tutorials (books)
When I thought I’d give drawing another go, I also found a series of books that were really helpful! The book offered to help people learn super quick tips to sketching. The one I checked out was “Five-Minute Animals & Pets,” and it walked through how to do it. The series also includes one on sketching people, sketching landscapes, and learning to watercolor.
The library also has plenty of drawing books for young artists as well, and many of them are searchable on our catalog at enid.biblionix.com. Search by the subject “drawing.”
No matter what stage you’re at in your art, the library offers something to learn new skills or improve on them. And be sure to stop by on Saturday, and get one-on-one personal artistry experience from Meier Williams herself.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Malan is communications specialist at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.