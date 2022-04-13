Do you listen — really listen? Think about it.
Daddy was quite a coyote hunter and had hounds that loved to run. When I was a little girl, we would hear coyotes howling in the distance, and Daddy would say, “Listen, listen,” and we would all stop talking and freeze so he could hear where the coyotes were located. Then after supper, he would load up his dogs and call a buddy or two and they would go hunting.
Those dogs loved to hunt, and when Daddy would pull the pickup around to their pen, they knew it was fun time. Daddy always took a coffee pot, some coffee and a box of hard ginger snaps for the hunters to snack on. I loved those ginger snaps. Excuse me, I got off the subject as this is about listening not eating ginger snaps and loading dogs. (Just another memory.)
My original question was: do we listen — really listen? When friends talk to you about their ideas or changes, don’t show alarm or overreact. Listen and don’t do their planning for them. Many times they just want to run it by you. If you love someone, give them the freedom to figure things out for themselves. Listen, but stay in the background. Give advice only if asked to do so. I have found that unsolicited, free advice is worth just about what they paid for it ... nothing.
That being said, if your friend really wants your wise counsel, then by all means, speak up and tell them what you think. They must value your knowledge and opinion or they would not have asked you for guidance. Be part of the solution. Gather information and share your thoughts. Then let them make their own decisions whether they sink or swim.
One thing to NEVER listen to or pass on is gossip, or even rumors. Question anything that causes uncertainty. Distance yourself from those people who start talking about others. If they are talking about others, they are probably talking about you to someone else, too. Gossip can destroy a person’s reputation that can never be repaired. Being two-faced can destroy a friendship quicker than anything.
My mother always told us girls, “If you can’t say something nice about or to someone, then don’t say anything.” Not like in the movie “Steal Magnolias,” when someone said to someone, “If you can’t say something nice about someone, come sit by me.” We were taught to defend the person being discussed and to say something nice about them. Then change the subject and move on. Talk is cheap, so don’t cheapen yourself by gossiping. There is some good in every person, we just have to look for the goodness.
On that note, I will mention the that gossip is like opening a feather pillow outside on a windy day (like we often have in Oklahoma) and letting all the feathers blow out. Then try to pick them all up and put them hack in the pillow ticking. Impossible. Impossible.
Be the kind of person that can keep a secret even without crossing your heart, hoping to die, and sticking needles in your eyes. I have a friend that I love to visit with on the phone. She never gossips or says unkind things, but occasionally she will tell me something and preface it with, “I know you won’t pass this on.” It is usually about personal illness or a family situation. I never pass it on.
Secrets are safe with me. Secrets should be safe with anyone.
When you are asking advice from someone, make sure they love you and want the best for you. Discuss your plans with someone knowledgeable and reassuring. Their input will help you sort things out and give you ideas, pitfalls and comfort.
Listen carefully, verify information, but stick to a plan you know you can achieve. Focus on truth, facts, and potential. Listen to suggestions, but in the end do what is plausible and feasible and you feel at peace doing.
When I think about listening, I think about a sweet little friend, Noah, who was born deaf. When he was about 2 years old, he had a cochlear implant. It was amazing that he adjusted to it so quickly. It never seemed to bother him. Once he was playing with his toys, and a play house metal cookie sheet attached to the magnet of his implant. He went right on playing, not even knowing it was there until someone removed it.
That has changed him and his family’s lives forever. He hears and listens! What a blessing he and his hearing has been. He excels in all his learning and is an example to all of us. Some of us have perfect hearing yet never listen to the beautiful world around them.
Oh, how I wish I was a good conversationalist like my mother. She could talk to anybody about anything. She knew just what questions to ask and people loved to visit with her. She knew so much about so many topics and it was because she listened intently ... and remembered. She visited about football, recipes, family, young people, old people and those with varied interests. She never interrupted but let the other person or person’s “shine.”
If they told a story about something, she was listening instead of thinking of what story she would tell next. Some people always have a better story than the one you just told. If you had a wreck, they had a worse one. If you had surgery or had been ill, boy, were they a lot sicker longer than you. If your children were smart, theirs were on the National Honor Roll. You get the picture.
If we are kind and thoughtful and interested and listen, then we can be a good conversationalist. Remember, “Those who have ears, let them hear.” Really listen.
I love to talk about recipes and cooking. Almost everyone likes to talk about food — either they cook it or they eat it, so it is a safe subject. I learn some great recipes that way. Here is one:
‘Easter’ Salad
1 (15½ ounce) can crushed pineapple
1 large package orange Jell-O (or any flavor, but we like orange best)
2 cups buttermilk
1 small carton Cool Whip (thawed)
Heat pineapple with juice to boiling. Stir in Jell-O and dissolve. Let cool. Add the buttermilk and fold in Cool Whip. Pour into crystal bowl and refrigerate. Very pretty and good.
My family requests this every Easter, so we just call it that.
