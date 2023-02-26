One of my favorite go-to books in my library is written by Anne Graham Lotz. It’s chocked full of nuggets and wisdom and insight into the Scriptures. The way she writes ignites your juices and compels you to learn more as she draws you right into whatever scenario or story she may be telling.
In her book “Just Give Me Jesus,” Anne tells the story of a young man driving his car down the road when the engine coughed and wheezed and sputtered before finally stalling out. Try as he may, the driver could not start the engine. In frustration, he stood glaring at the car and kicked the tires. Just then a long, sleek, polished black limousine pulled up beside him. The chauffeur quickly jumped out and opened the back door from which stepped an elegantly dressed gentleman. The gentleman asked the driver what the problem was. The exasperated man replied that he had no idea; the car had just quit running. The gentleman asked to have a look for himself under the hood of the car. The man scoffed at the idea of such a finely dressed man having any knowledge of the mechanics of a car’s engine, but the gentleman persisted in his offer. Since no one else had stopped to help, the driver skeptically accepted the assistance and threw open the hood.
The gentleman leaned over the engine, twisted a few wires, tapped a few cables and tightened a few plugs. Then he told the driver to try to start the car once more. This time, the engine responded immediately.
As he closed the hood of the car, the driver turned to the gentleman and thanked him profusely. Then he inquired, “By the way, what’s your name?”
The gentleman replied simply, “Henry Ford.”
Henry Ford had made the car, so he had known exactly what was wrong with it and how to fix it!
Friends, Jesus Christ is the One by whom, for whom, through whom everything was made. Therefore, He knows what’s wrong in your life and how to fix it. He is the creator of your life and He knows how to make it work. He is the sustainer of life and He hovers over all He has created, giving it His full attention.
Lets see if we can put this into perspective:
• Did you know ... our beautiful planet is 93 million miles away from the sun. IF the sun were any closer to earth, we would burn up. IF it were any farther away from earth, we would all freeze.
• Did you know ... our lovely planet tilts exactly 23 degrees on its axis, giving us four seasons a year. IF it tilted at any other angle, we would have massive continents of ice.
• Did you know … the moon is the exact distance from earth to give us two ocean tides a day. IF it were any greater or lesser distance, the earth would be flooded.
• Did you know … the ocean floor is at a depth that gives us oxygen, which sustains human life. IF the depth were any different, the air we breathe would be poisonous.
• Did you know … the atmosphere is the exact density to keep meteors and space objects from hitting us. IF it were any thinner, we would be constantly bombarded by objects from outer space.
And who keeps all this in perfect order? Who keeps earth from getting sucked into some gigantic black hole, or planets from spinning out of control, or stars from falling from the sky? Who keeps people upright on earth while it turns on its axis? Who gives people the very breath that they breath? Think about it ...
The answer to that, my friend, is our Creator ... the One who was with God and was God and is the same today as He was in the beginning: “Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made.” (John 1:3) Nothing is beyond His ability to fix whatever is wrong in your life. Even global warming …
Never Forget: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him will not parish but have everlasting life. (John 3:16)
“Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life … no man comes to the Father but through Him.” (John 14:16)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today ...
