Do you make every day and every moment count? Think about it.
This article is not about wasting time, but in using our time wisely and not missing a minute of life. Sometimes it takes a pandemic or other catastrophe to make us cherish every moment of our days. Most every family has been touched in some way knowing someone who was affected by the COVID-19 virus. It has been terrible, but we cannot go on blaming anyone for what is happening. It is just something we must endure and learn a big lesson from.
One big lesson is never, never say goodbye to someone you love without telling them how much they mean to you. My sweet great-grandchildren were here last week for a brief time just long enough to eat lunch and catch up on school, etc. I gave every moment to them. I was not aware of another person around me. It was just them and me. When they left for their home in Oklahoma City, it was like they were going to Siberia or Iceland or somewhere remote and we would never see each other again. I cried. I hugged them. I told them how much I loved them and how proud I was of them. They felt just like I did. We seized every second we were together and can hardly wait until we see each other again.
Life should be like that. As anyone who reads my column weekly knows, I teach “Life Lessons” to the sixth-graders at Hillsdale Christian School. Every Monday is precious to me as I get to be with them and we completely share the afternoon. I cannot express what that time means to me, to be with those wonderful young people and learn from them, probably more than they learn from me. Those young people are so polite and kind and positive and enthusiastic and attentive. It is pure pleasure to share the time with them. I thank the parents for sharing their children with me. They complete my life.
My brother has been quite ill with cancer. I know he does not feel his best most of the time, but every time we are together, we seize the moment and have the best time visiting and laughing about old times. He has five daughters who are almost like mine and we all enjoy them so much. When we get together, we don’t waste one minute. We know that it may be the last time we are together like that with the opportunity to be young and silly again. We are not negative, but we both realize that we are not getting any younger and cannot live forever. But while we are still here on this earth we will make the most of those precious moments. They travel, they entertain, they have kids over just to ‘run wild’ in the country, climbing trees, hunting fossils, jumping hay bales, or whatever. They are all making priceless memories. I am so blessed that they include me and mine.
I am so impressed with the people who have utilized the time they have been confined and/or quarantined during the pandemic and learned a new or different hobby. Some have read books they have wanted to for years. Some have practiced piano or redecorated a room or their house. Others have sat down and wrote letters to friends they seldom see. Others have cleaned cabinets, drawers, or garages. Others have tried new recipes and planned what they will do when they again can get out and about. Others have a list of people they call every day to check on them and to chat a few minutes to brighten their day. The list goes on and on, but they kept busy and seized every day. Good for them. They have spent their time wisely.
I cannot say that I have been that industrious, but I do make a list every day and check off the things I planned to do. I try not to procrastinate. I cross-stitched a sampler that simply says, “DO IT NOW.” If we don’t do things when we should, they sure pile up and then we dread doing them.
Somewhere I saw this list of basic rules to follow each day and I jotted them down to share with you.
“First, take 20 minutes by yourself at the beginning of each day.
Second, live above small troubles by losing yourself in big, worthwhile interests.
Third, grow every day. Life is a game, so keep your eye on the ball and not on the scoreboard.
Fourth, have power to see things through. Keep remembering that most accomplishments are three-fourths drudgery and one-fourth joy.
Fifth, alternate your interests. It is better to be busy than bored. Balance your life with work, play, love and worship.
Sixth, be gracious to others. Do kind deeds beyond the call of duty. Remember that every person is fighting a battle.
Seventh, talk your problems over with a trusted friend, your doctor, or pastor or God. Not everyone!
Eighth, talk and work for good. Pray that God will do something through you rather than to you.”
I love what Irma Bombeck promised herself:
“Just for today I will live for this day only.
“Just for today I will be happy and adjust myself to what is. I will try to strengthen my mind. I will exercise my soul by doing a good turn for someone and if anyone knows, it doesn’t count, I will do two things I don’t want to do. Just for today I will not show anger or hurt feelings. I will be agreeable. I will look as well as I can, dress becomingly, keep my voice low, be courteous and not criticize or find fault. I will not try to improve on anyone except myself. I will have a program. Just for today I will have a quiet half hour all to myself. I will be unafraid.”
That is seizing the day!
I seize each day by baking something. These cookies taste so good, but they get hard as rocks. Great ‘dunking’ cookies with coffee or milk.
Cream Cheese Cookies
½ cup butter, softened
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
½ cup chopped pecans (optional)
1 cup flour
Cream the butter and cream cheese until fluffy and smooth. Stir in sugar and vanilla. Add flour and nuts and mix until smooth. Drop dough about the size of walnuts on cookie sheet and bake 12 to 15 minutes in 350-degree oven until barely light brown.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
